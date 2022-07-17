Rays Take Series From Orioles Thanks to Brett Phillips' 3-Run Homer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a long, long, long couple of months for Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips, who's been horrifically bad at the plate.
But that all changed on Sunday, when Phillips hit a three-run homer in the third inning, giving the Rays a six-run lead. They held on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 to take the series and finish the first half of the season with a 51-41 record, which is good enough to lead the American League wild-card race.
Phillips, the ''Baseball is Fun'' eternal optimistic, had no interest in talking about his 5-for-84 slump over the past two months. His many worst-in-baseball numbers meant nothing to him on Sunday. He only wanted to talk about the home run and what c
"It felt like my first home run in the big leagues, just because it's been so long,'' Phillips said. "You can work so hard, but if you don't see any (results), it's frustrating. I'm just trying to get back to who I am as a hitter, and this feels good going into the All-Star break.
"It's frustrating, but I'm moving forward. Today was a great day, and I'm moving forward no matter how frustrating the first half has been.''
The Rays blew the game open in the third inning with that rarity — a three-run homer from the struggling Phillips. He's been in an epic slump, so his homer over the right-field wall — which put them ahead 6-0 —sent the Rays' dugout into a frenzy.
Phillips had just one hit in his last 34 at-bats, and was batting .060 (5-for-84, all singles) in 37 games (26 starts) since May 24. He has endured 0-for-31 and 0-for-28 skids over that stretch. This was his first extra-base hit since he doubled against Baltimore on May 22. It was his first homer since May 17 against Detroit, covering exactly two months and 102 at-bats.
His .144 average is the lowest in the majors for any with 150 at-bats or more, and his 47.3 strikeout percentage is also worst in the majors.
The Rays' bats were hot right out of the gate. No. 2 hitter Harold Ramirez was hit by a pitch in the first inning, and then Randy Arozarena homered to straightaway center field to make it 2-0. It came at a price though, because Ramirez broke his right thumb and will be out at least two weeks, if not more.
Read More
The Rays scored again in the second when Phillips walked and then Josh Lowe doubled into the gap in right center to push the lead to 3-0.
Corey Kluber pitched six innings for the Rays, but he did let the Orioles get in the game. They scored twice in the fourth, and then got two more in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-4.
Kluber gave up four singles an a hit-batter in the fourth, but minimized the damage by getting out of bases-loaded, one-out situation. Then he allowed a two-run homer to Rougned Odor in the sixth.
Tampa Bay got one back in the bottom of the inning when Francisco Mejia homered to make it 7-4.
Pete Fairbanks made his season debut for the Rays after missing the first three-plus months with a lat injury. He was greeted rudely by Baltimore right fielder Austin Hays, who hit a home run to left field on the first game from Fairbanks.
Jason Adam , who blew a save in Saturday's loss to the Orioles, closed out Sunday's game with a perfect ninth inning. "The life of a reliever,'' he said. "You have to have a short memory, and I do. I had to come right back out and do my job today, and I did. That's what I love about being a relief pitcher. It's a new day every day,
The Rays finished the homestand with a 6-1 record, and are now 6-1 at home against the Orioles this season as well. With that 51-41 mark, they lead the AL wild-card chase and now get four days off before resuming the season on Friday in Kansas City.
Related stories to Rays baseball
- PETER BENDIX 1-on-1: Peter Bendix has been in the Tampa Bay front office for 14 years, but this is his first as general manager. He sat down with InsideTheRays.com publisher Tom Brew to discuss the first half of the season and what might happen between now and the Aug. 2 trade deadline as the Rays try to track down a playoff spot. CLICK HERE
- RAMIREZ BREAKS THUMB (Sunday): Tampa Bay right-handed hitter Harold Ramirez fractured his right thumb on Sunday when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday's game with the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez, who was hitting .329, will be reevaluated in two weeks. CLICK HERE
- ORIOLES BEAT RAYS IN 11 (Saturday): Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday when the Rays lost to the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 in 11 innings. Jason Adam blew a save in the eighth on a solo home run by rookie Adley Rutschman and then Ryan Montcastle had a two-run bloop single in the 11th to win it. CLICK HERE
- RAYS NOTEBOOK (Saturday): Brandon Lowe returned to the Tampa Bay lineup on Saturday after being out for two months with a back injury, Ryan Yarbrough pitched well in his return to the big leagues and Kevin Kiermaier and Shane Baz were both placed on the 60-day injured list. All that and more in our very crowded Rays notebook. CLICK HERE
- RAYS SNAP ORIOLES' WIN STREAK (Friday): The bottom of the Tampa Bay batting order keyed a four-run rally in the sixth inning, helping the Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Friday night, ending their 10-game winning streak. It was the fifth straight win for the Rays, who have now won 50 games. Only the Yankees and Astros have more in the American League. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2022 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 Tampa Bay Rays baseball schedule, with dates and game times, and results from all the games played thus far. CLICK HERE