Gameday Preview: Rays Look To Continue Domination Over Orioles in Revamped Camden Yards

The Tampa Bay Rays have won a franchise record 15 games in a row against the Baltimore Orioles, and they look to continue that on Friday night in Baltimore. Here's how to watch, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

BALTIMORE, Md. — There is no such thing as automatic wins in baseball, but it's amazing how the Tampa Bay Rays have owned their rivalry with the Baltimore Orioles lately. It's about as one-sided as it comes.

The Rays have won 15 consecutive games against the Orioles, the longest winning streak against a single opponent in club history. They swept the season-opening three-game series in St. Petersburg in early April and went 18-1 against them a year ago.

Stunning, eye-popping numbers for sure. And they'll try to keep it going on Friday night when they start at three-game series in Baltimore

Since the start of last season, the Rays have outscored them 165-75, with the most amazing statistic being Tampa Bay's dominance late in games, where they have outscored Baltimore 62-17 in the seventh inning or later.

The Rays are 9-0 at Camden Yards since last May, the longest winning streak at an opponent’s park in club history, passing an 8-0 run at Fenway Park in Boston from June 9, 2019 through Aug.

Last season, the Rays pounded Baltimore pitching here at Camden Yards, scoring 85 runs with 25 home runs in the nine games.

There's a big change to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The've moved the left-field wall back by 26-plus feet and have a goofy nook now in left-center field. This will be the first time the Rays will have to navigate it.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

How to watch Rays at Orioles

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (23-15) at Baltimore Orioles (15-24)

Tampa Bay Rays (23-15) at Baltimore Orioles (15-24) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 20

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 20 Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 178 (Orioles broacast; Rays online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 178 (Orioles broacast; Rays online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-138 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The Tigers are plus-115. The over/under is 8.5.

Projected starting pitchers

Rays left-hander Drew Rasmussen: The Rays are using an ''opener'' on Friday night for the first time since May 6, with lefty Jalen Beeks getting the call. Rays manager Kevin Cash has been wanting to get Beeks more work and this is the perfect way to do it. He has appeared in only nine games, pitching 15 2/3 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.72 earned run average, and he's allowed just three earned runs and nine hits while striking out 17. Beeks is from Fayetteville, Ark.

The Rays are using an ''opener'' on Friday night for the first time since May 6, with lefty Jalen Beeks getting the call. Rays manager Kevin Cash has been wanting to get Beeks more work and this is the perfect way to do it. He has appeared in only nine games, pitching 15 2/3 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.72 earned run average, and he's allowed just three earned runs and nine hits while striking out 17. Beeks is from Fayetteville, Ark. Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells: Tyler Wells, a 27-year-old righty from Yucaipa, Calif., is 1-3 on the season with a 4.18 earned run average. He's made seven appearances this year, pitching 28 innings. He started against the Rays in the third game of the season, and got chased in the second inning when he gave up four runs.

Projected lineups

Rays lineup: Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Mike Zunino C, Brett Phillips RF, Jalen Beeks P.

Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Mike Zunino C, Brett Phillips RF, Jalen Beeks P. Orioles lineup: Cedric Mullins CF, Austin Hays LF, Trey Mancini DH, Anthony Santander RF, Jorge Mateo SS, Tyler Nevin 1B, Ramon Urias 3B, Robinson Chirinos C, Chris Owings 2B, Tyler Wells P.

