GameDay Preview: 'Humbled' MVP Shane McClanahan to Pitch Home Finale on Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was there when in started in April, and Shane McClanahan will be back on the mound at the end when Tampa Bay finishes the home portion of the regular season schedule on Sunday in a critical game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

McClanahan, who is 12-6 with a 2.36 ERA this season and started the All-Star Game for the American League. this summer, was named the Rays' Most Valuable Player on Saturday night. So he'd like to close out the home season in style after getting roughed up a bit by Houston last Tuesday, leaving the game early with a neck issue.

He said it was nothing even right after the game, and he's bounced back nicely all week. He's ready to go on Sunday.

"That left a bad taste in my mouth that last outing, so I'm excited to get back out there,'' McClanahan said. "That's a good team, and we've seen them a lot. My strategy will be the same, to attack and be relentless in the zone. Hopefully I'd do a better job of that compared to the last outing.

"I got away from that last outing, being competitive in the zone without nit-picking, which is why I was excited about putting in the work this week. I'm excited about getting back out there. I feel good, and we're in a good position as a team.''

McClanahan understands the importance of these last few games as the Rays try to lock up a playoff spot. They are 4.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles with 10 games to go, and trail Toronto by one game in the wild-card. Seattle is a half-game behind them.

"Late-September baseball, it's grindy but you see the light at the end of the tunnel. You kind of get that second wind, which is nice,'' McClanahan said.

He said he was humbled and honored to be selected MVP.

"I'm honored. I feel like there are so many guys in here who have contributed. I'm usually that guy who says some other guys deserve it. I appreciate how much all these guys have done this year.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information, starting lineups, pitching bios and a lot of newsy nuggets:

How to watch Blue Jays at Rays

Who: Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) at Tampa Bay Rays (84-68)

Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) at Tampa Bay Rays (84-68) When : 1:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 25

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 25 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 Announcers: Andy Freed, Dave Wills and Neil Solondz

Andy Freed, Dave Wills and Neil Solondz Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-142 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Sunday morning. The Blue Jays are at plus-120. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting lineups

Toronto Blue Jays: George Springer CF, Bo Bichette SS, Vladimir Geuerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk DH, Matt Chapman 3B, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Danny Jansen C, Whit Merrifield 2B, Raimel Tapia LF, Ross Stripling P.

George Springer CF, Bo Bichette SS, Vladimir Geuerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk DH, Matt Chapman 3B, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Danny Jansen C, Whit Merrifield 2B, Raimel Tapia LF, Ross Stripling P. Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot RF, Randy Arozarena LF, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez 1B, Isaac Paredes 3B, David Peralta DH, Christian Bethancourt C, Jose Siri CF, Taylor Walls 2B, Shane McClanahan P.

Projected pitchers

ROSS STRIPLING, Toronto Blue Jays: Ross Stripling, a 32-year-old right-hander from Blue Bell, Pa., is 8-4 this season with a 3.21 earned run average. This is his third start against the Rays this season, and fifth of his career. He's also faced the Rays out of the bullpen five times. His best start against the Rays was his last one, a brilliant 6 1/3-inning outing on Sept. 14 in Toronto where he allowed just one run and three hits in a 5-1 Toronto victory.

