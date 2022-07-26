Gameday Preview: Shane McClanahan Looks to End Rays' Losing Streak Tuesday vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. — For the first time since starting the All-Star Game last Tuesday, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan is back on the mound as the Rays look to end a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the Orioles in Baltimore.

McClanahan is 10-3 on the year with a 1.71 earned run average. He is third in the American League in wins, first in ERA and can be back on top in strikeouts with seven more. He's faced the Orioles once this season, on Opening Day.

The Rays need their ace in a big way after losing 5-1 on Monday night in the first of a four-game series in Baltimore. The Rays have lost three straight games now. Spenser Watkins with start for the Orioles. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET

Here's how to watch Tuesday night's game:

How to watch Rays at Orioles

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (52-44) at Baltimore Orioles (48-48)

Tampa Bay Rays (52-44) at Baltimore Orioles (48-48) When : 7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 26

: 7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 26 Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 177 (Orioles announcers; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 177 (Orioles announcers; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-186 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Tuesday morning. The Orioles are plus-156. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected lineups