GameDay Preview: Drew Rasmussen Looks For Another Great Night in Opener Against Twins

The Tampa Bay Ray start a nine-game, 10-day road trip on Friday night, with Drew Rasmussen getting the start against the Minnesota Twins. Rasmussen was terrific in his last outing, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits in a career performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Tampa Bay Ray start a nine-game, 10-day road trip on Friday night, with Drew Rasmussen getting the start against the Minnesota Twins.

Rasmussen was terrific in his last outing, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits in a career performance.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more. Remember, there is NO Bally Sports Sun broadcast tonight.

How to watch Rays at Twins

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (34-23) at Minnesota Twins (33-26)

Tampa Bay Rays (34-23) at Minnesota Twins (33-26) When : 8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 10

: 8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 10 Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.

Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn. TV: AppleTV-Plus. (No Bally Sports Sun broadcast)

AppleTV-Plus. (No Bally Sports Sun broadcast) Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Hannah Keyser (analyst) and Brooke Fletcher (reporter), along with former MLB outfielder Chris Young (analyst).

Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Hannah Keyser (analyst) and Brooke Fletcher (reporter), along with former MLB outfielder Chris Young (analyst). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 (Twins broadcast only; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 184 (Twins broadcast only; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Twins are favored at minus-120 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The Rays are plus-105. The over/under is 9.

Rays-Twins series history

Rays barely lead series: This has been one tight rivalry through the years, with the Rays leading the overall series 86-85. The Twins have the edge at home, going 46-41 since 1998. The Twins have won the past three series at Target Field, and the Rays haven't won a series there since sweeping in 2017. The two teams met at Tropicana Field six weeks ago, with the Twins taking two of three games.

Projected starting pitchers

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen: Drew Rasmussen did a great job of bouncing back from his first-ever bad outing in the majors. He gave up five runs in just three innings at Texas on May 30, but last Saturday he pitched a career-high seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing just three hits. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 earned average on the season.

Drew Rasmussen did a great job of bouncing back from his first-ever bad outing in the majors. He gave up five runs in just three innings at Texas on May 30, but last Saturday he pitched a career-high seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing just three hits. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 earned average on the season. Twins left-hander Devin Smeltzer: Devin Smeltzer is 2-0 with an impressive 1.93 earned run average through five starts for the Twins. In 28 innings of work, he's allowed 20 hits and has just 13 strikeouts. He's a 26-year-old lefty from Voorhees, N.J. who is in his fourth season with the Twins. He missed almost all of last year with an elbow injury and made his debut this season on May 14.

Projected lineups

Rays lineup: Manuel Margot DH, Harold Ramirez 1B, Yandy Diaz 3B, Randy Arozarena LF, Vidal Brujan RF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Francisco Mejia C, Taylor Walls SS, Brett Phillips RF, Drew Rasmussen P.

Manuel Margot DH, Harold Ramirez 1B, Yandy Diaz 3B, Randy Arozarena LF, Vidal Brujan RF, Isaac Paredes 2B, Francisco Mejia C, Taylor Walls SS, Brett Phillips RF, Drew Rasmussen P. Twins lineup: Luis Arraez 1B, Brian Buxton DH, Carlos Correa SS, Max Kepler RF, Jorge Polanco 2B, Trevor Larnach LF, Gary Sanchez C, Gio Urshela 3B, Nick Gordon CF, Devin Smeltzer P.

Newsy nuggets

No. 1 — Zunino to IL: The Rays put veteran catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Rene Pinto was called up from Durham.

The Rays put veteran catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Rene Pinto was called up from Durham. No. 2 — Sleepless night: The Rays have won three straight games and are a season-high 11 games over .500. The winning streak is tied for their second-longest this season, and a win tonight would mark their longest since May 2-7 when they won six games in a row at Oakland and Seattle.

The Rays have won three straight games and are a season-high 11 games over .500. The winning streak is tied for their second-longest this season, and a win tonight would mark their longest since May 2-7 when they won six games in a row at Oakland and Seattle. No. 3 — Baz returns: Shane Baz will make his first start of the season on Saturday in Minnesota, and Cash can't wait to see his electric 22-year-old on the mound against the Twins. "I'm excited that he's here,'' Cash said. "It's been something of a long time coming. The injury was unfortunate in the spring, but we feel good with where he's at.'' Baz made four starts in Durham. "He set the bar really high (last year). He looked the part, under control in every outing.

Shane Baz will make his first start of the season on Saturday in Minnesota, and Cash can't wait to see his electric 22-year-old on the mound against the Twins. "I'm excited that he's here,'' Cash said. "It's been something of a long time coming. The injury was unfortunate in the spring, but we feel good with where he's at.'' Baz made four starts in Durham. "He set the bar really high (last year). He looked the part, under control in every outing. No. 4 — Magic number is 4: The Rays are 24-5 this season when scoring four runs or more, and just 9-18 when they've scored three runs or less.

Watch Drew Rasmussen's pregame press conference