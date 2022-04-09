How to Watch Saturday’s Rays Game Against the Orioles; Gametimes, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

It's on to Game 2 for the Tampa Bay Rays, as they hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen to start Saturday's game with the Baltimore Orioles. Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the betting line, lineups, bios and some newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen was a big pick up for Tampa Bay last May as part of the trade that sent Willie Adames to Milwaukee. He pitched well in his 20 appearances, and he's the Rays' No. 2 starter this spring.

He gets the call on Saturday when the Rays look to beat the Baltimore Orioles for the second straight day at Tropicana Field. Game time is 1:10 p.m. ET

"We're definitely excited to see him out there,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He came on so strong for us in the second half (of the 2021 season) and was a key for us and we efficient doing it. I'd like to see that efficiency pick up where he left off. We will be very mindful of him. There's some injury history in the past and he didn't start for a while, so we'll keep a close eye on him.''

Prior to the game, Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena will receive his 2021 American League Rookie of the Year award.

"There was probably nobody that had more pressure on them to live up to the hype after what he did in 2020,'' Cash said. "I thought he handled it really well. To win rookie of the year, it says a lot about the talent he has.''

Four Rays will get their first starts today, Ji-Man Choi at first base, Francisco Mejia at catcher, Taylor Walls at third base and Brett Phillips in right field as Cash loads up the lineup with left-handed bats agains Baltimore righty Jordan Lyles.

"It's very important to get everybody out there. Look, everybody wants to play, and if it was up to them, they'd all play 13 straight,'' Cash said. ''We're always going to use our roster to its fullest all season, so we might as well do that right out of the gate.''

Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the betting line, lineups, bios and some newsy nuggets:

How to watch Orioles vs. Rays

Who: Baltimore Orioles (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1-0)

Baltimore Orioles (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) When : 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 9

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 9 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 175

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 175 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is at minus-250 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. Baltimore is plus-205. The over/under is 8.5.

Orioles-Rays history

Orioles vs. Rays all-time series history: Tampa Bay holds a 222-199 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays hold the edge at Tropicana Field, with a 120-92 record. Last year, Tampa Bay went 18-1, tying a major-league record for most wins in a season against an opponent. (Houston over Seattle and Cleveland over Detroit, both in 2019) The Rays lead the 2022 season series 1-0.

Tampa Bay holds a 222-199 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays hold the edge at Tropicana Field, with a 120-92 record. Last year, Tampa Bay went 18-1, tying a major-league record for most wins in a season against an opponent. (Houston over Seattle and Cleveland over Detroit, both in 2019) The Rays lead the 2022 season series 1-0. Orioles vs. Rays last meeting: The Rays won 2-1 on Friday in the season opener for both team. Shane McClanahan pitched four-plus scoreless innings and the Rays won with two sacrifice flies, the second coming in the eighth inning off the bat of Francisco Mejia. Wander Franco had three hits for the Rays.

Meet the Orioles-Rays managers

Meet Orioles manager Brandon Hyde: Brandon Hyde is starting his fourth season as manager of the Orioles. He has a 131-254 record with the Orioles, a .341 winning percentage. He coached in Chicago for former Rays manager Joe Maddon from 2016-18. Hyde is 0-1 this season.

Brandon Hyde is starting his fourth season as manager of the Orioles. He has a 131-254 record with the Orioles, a .341 winning percentage. He coached in Chicago for former Rays manager Joe Maddon from 2016-18. Hyde is 0-1 this season. Meet Rays manager Kevin Cash: Kevin Cash is starting his eighth season as manager of the Rays. He has been named AL Manager of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has a 555-478 record with the Rays, and his .538 winning percent is the best in Rays history. He is the second-longest-tenured manager in baseball behind Cleveland's Terry Francona. Cash is 1-0 this season.

Projected starting pitchers

Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles: Jordan Lyles was 10-13 with the Texas Rangers a year ago, with a 5.15 ERA. He made a start against the Rays on April 15 last year, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs and five hits. He didn't get the decision in a 6-4 Rangers victory. He has appeared in 289 games in his career, with seven different teams, and has a career record of 54-79.

Jordan Lyles was 10-13 with the Texas Rangers a year ago, with a 5.15 ERA. He made a start against the Rays on April 15 last year, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs and five hits. He didn't get the decision in a 6-4 Rangers victory. He has appeared in 289 games in his career, with seven different teams, and has a career record of 54-79. Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen: Drew Rasmussen was a big part of the Rays' pitching staff last year after coming over from Milwaukee in the Willy Adames trade. With the Rays, he was 4-0 with a 2.44 ERA in 20 appearances. He made 10 starts, and had a 1.93 ERA, allowing just nine earned runs in 42 innings. Rasmussen is 26 years old and is from Spokane, Wash. He wears No. 57 for the Rays.

Projected lineups

Orioles lineup: Cedric Mullins CF, Ryan Mountcastle 1B, Anthony Santander LF, Trey Mancini DH, Ramon Urias 3B, Austin Hayes RF, Rougned Odor 2B, Jorge Mateo SS, Robinson Chirinos C, Jordan Lyles P

Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena DH, Josh Lowe LF, Francisco Mejia C, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Taylor Walls 3B. Brett Phillips RF, Drew Rasmussen P.

