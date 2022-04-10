How to Watch Sunday's Rays Game With the Orioles: Gametimes, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber makes his Tampa Bay Rays debut on Sunday in the series finale with the Baltimore Orioles, and Rays manager Kevin Cash is excited about what he'll bring to the team. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios and the usual great newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber has won two Cy Young awards during his illustrious major-league career, and the Tampa Bay Rays are hoping he still has plenty in the tank. Kluber makes his first start for the Rays on Sunday in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field.

Kluber, who is also celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday, has dealt with injuries late in his career, and he started just 16 games a year ago for the New York Yankees, missing all of June through August. But he's healthy now and has a had a good spring, even though it's been shorter than normal. He said he's ready to go, no matter how long that might be on Sunday.

“I’ve always viewed it as a starting pitcher that I go out there and get as many outs as I can until the manager comes out to get me,'' Kluber said. "That’s no different. Whether you’re built up to 50 pitches or 100, it’s all the same. I’m comfortable with where I am.''

The Rays are 2-0, and manager Kevin Cash is adamant about protecting his starters early in the season. Shane McClanahan (68) and Drew Rasmussen (64) came out early despite pitching well. The same will probably apply to Kluber as well.

Still, he's excited to get his Tampa Bay career rolling.

“There’s nerves in every start, and it’s no different now,'' Kluber said. "I think over time you learn to handle those nerves better, but yeah, I’m looking forward to it.’’

Cash is excited to watch him pitch. He knows how good he's been, and Cash said Sunday morning that having his veteran presence on this young staff is a big deal.

“I’m excited for what he’s going to mean to our club, and the way his work was in spring training,'' Cash said. "Sure, he’s stoic, but that’s what has made him really good and stay consistent through the years and now he gets to do it with a Rays uniform on.’’

“(I'm expecting) quite a bit out of him. He was a target for us right at the end of the year. We tried to get him a year ago, and we just have to keep him healthy. If we do, we’ll have a really good pitcher on our hands. You have to manage his workload. The days of throwing 220 innings probably aren’t there any more, but it’s our job to get him out there every fifth or sixth day. ''

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the betting line, lineups, bios and some newsy nuggets:

How to watch Orioles vs. Rays

Who: Baltimore Orioles (0-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-0)

Baltimore Orioles (0-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-0) When : 1:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 10

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 10 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is at minus-188 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. Baltimore is plus-155. The over/under is 8.5.

Orioles-Rays history

Orioles vs. Rays all-time series history: Tampa Bay holds a 223-199 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays hold the edge at Tropicana Field, with a 120-92 record. Last year, Tampa Bay went 18-1, tying a major-league record for most wins in a season against an opponent. (Houston over Seattle and Cleveland over Detroit, both in 2019) The Rays lead the 2022 season series 2-0.

Tampa Bay holds a 223-199 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays hold the edge at Tropicana Field, with a 120-92 record. Last year, Tampa Bay went 18-1, tying a major-league record for most wins in a season against an opponent. (Houston over Seattle and Cleveland over Detroit, both in 2019) The Rays lead the 2022 season series 2-0. Orioles vs. Rays last meeting: The Rays won 5-3 on Saturday with Francisco Mejia the star for the second straight night. He drove in a run with a single in the second inning and hit a two-run homer in the third for the difference. Drew Rasmussen started and pitched four innings. John Fleming followed and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win, allowing just three hits.

Meet the Orioles-Rays managers

Meet Orioles manager Brandon Hyde: Brandon Hyde is starting his fourth season as manager of the Orioles. He has a 131-255 record with the Orioles, a .341 winning percentage. He coached in Chicago for former Rays manager Joe Maddon from 2016-18. Hyde is 0-2 this season.

Brandon Hyde is starting his fourth season as manager of the Orioles. He has a 131-255 record with the Orioles, a .341 winning percentage. He coached in Chicago for former Rays manager Joe Maddon from 2016-18. Hyde is 0-2 this season. Meet Rays manager Kevin Cash: Kevin Cash is starting his eighth season as manager of the Rays. He has been named AL Manager of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has a 556-478 record with the Rays, and his .539 winning percent is the best in Rays history. He is the second-longest-tenured manager in baseball behind Cleveland's Terry Francona. Cash is 2-0 this season.

Projected starting pitchers

Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells: Tyler Wells debuted with the Orioles in 2021 and was used out of the bullpen all year. He appeared in 44 games, and had a 2-3 record with a 4.11 ERA. He faced the Rays four times last year, pitching 6.0 innings. He gave up two runs in his first appearance in May, but in the last three outings, he pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He is a Yucaina, Calif. native and was the 15th-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2016 MLB Draft. He was picked up by the Orioles in the December 2020 Rule 5 draft.

Rays right-hander Corey Kluber: Corey Kluber has had a brilliant career since 2011, and he starts his 12th season in the Tampa Bay Rays uniform for the first time. He spent nine years with the Cleveland Indians, and won Cy Young awards in 2014 and 2017. He pitched for the New York Yankees a year ago, starting 16 games. He was 5-3 with a 3.83 earned run average.

Projected lineups

Orioles lineup: Cedric Mullins CF, Ryan Mountcastle 1B, Anthony Santander DH, Trey Mancini LF, Ramon Urias 3B, Rougned Odor 2B, Austin Hays RF, Jorge Mateo SS, Anthony Bemboom C, Tyler Wells P

Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Yandy Diaz 3B, Josh Lowe RF, Harold Ramirez DH, Mike Zunino C, Manny Margot CF, Corey Kluber P.

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: The Rays have opened the season 2-0 for just the fifth time ever in. their 25-year history. They have never trailed so far, which is the first time they've ever done that. Their longest winning streak to start a season is three games (2002, 2012), so they can tie that on Sunday.

The Rays have opened the season 2-0 for just the fifth time ever in. their 25-year history. They have never trailed so far, which is the first time they've ever done that. Their longest winning streak to start a season is three games (2002, 2012), so they can tie that on Sunday. Nuggets to know, Part 2: The Rays can sweep a season-opening series for the third time in franchise history on Sunday. They swept the New York Yankees in 2012 and the Detroit Tigers in 2002. Last season, the Rays recorded a club-record 14 sweeps, breaking their previous highs of 12 set in 2018 and 2013).

The Rays can sweep a season-opening series for the third time in franchise history on Sunday. They swept the New York Yankees in 2012 and the Detroit Tigers in 2002. Last season, the Rays recorded a club-record 14 sweeps, breaking their previous highs of 12 set in 2018 and 2013). Nuggets to know, Part 3: The Rays have won 14 games in a row against the Orioles. the longest winning streak against a single opponent in franchise history, and are attempting to sweep a series of three-plus games from the Orioles for the 20th time in franchise history, and for a sixth time in seven series since 2021.

The Rays have won 14 games in a row against the Orioles. the longest winning streak against a single opponent in franchise history, and are attempting to sweep a series of three-plus games from the Orioles for the 20th time in franchise history, and for a sixth time in seven series since 2021. Nuggets to know, Part 4: During this 20-1 streak against the Orioles since the start of last season, the Rays have outscored them 157-75, including 58-17 in the seventh inning or later.

Here's what Kevin Cash said about Corey Kluber