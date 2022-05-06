Gameday Preview: How to Watch Friday Night's Rays-Mariners Game on AppleTV-Plus Only

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Tampa Bay Rays have won the first four games of their West Coast swing after beating Seattle 4-3 on Thursday night. They'll try to do it again on Friday, but it won't be easy.

Logan Gilbert, a tough 24-year-old right-handed from Apopka, Fla., is on the mound for Seattle, and he's been practically unhittable this season. He's 4-0 so far with an 0.64 ERA. He's allowed only two runs all year

The Rays are using an ''opener'' on Friday, with Matt Wisler getting the call and Josh Fleming expected to get bulk innings.

The game can be seen on AppleTV-Plus only tonight. It's free to watch, but you do need to have an Apple ID.

Here's what you need to know from Apple:

The game is available to watch for free only on Apple TV+.

On Apple Music, fans can find exclusive playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured in this week’s “Friday Night Baseball” games —the Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Seattle Mariners — as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups, bios and, of course, our great daily dose of newsy nuggets.

Editor's Note: I'm posting this early so you can plan accordingly with AppleTV-Plus. I will add the lineups and pregame notes a few hours before the game.

How to watch Rays at Mariners

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (13-10) at Seattle Mariners (10-13)

: 9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 6 Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash.

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash. TV: AppleTV-Plus only. To watch online, CLICK HERE

AppleTV-Plus only Announcers: Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Cliff Floyd and Katie Nolan (color commentary) and Jen Mueller (in-game reporter).

Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Cliff Floyd and Katie Nolan (color commentary) and Jen Mueller (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 187 (Mariners broadcast; Rays online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 187 (Mariners broadcast; Rays online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Seattle is favored at minus-133 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Tuesday afternoon. The Rays are plus-110. The over/under is 6.5, the lowest number of the season for the fourth night in a row.

Rays-Mariners history

Rays vs. Mariners all-time series history: Seattle holds a 108-82 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays are just 41-56 in Seattle. Last year, Tampa Bay went 1-6 against Seattle, and lost all four games in the Pacific Northwest. The Rays won two of three games in St. Petursburg last week.

Rays-Mariners most recent game

Rays 4, Mariners 3: Mike Zunino hit a huge three-run homer against reigning Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, and Shane McClanahan won the pitcher's duel for Tampa Bay in a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night in Seattle. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Rays right-hander Matt Wisler: Friday is an ''opener'' night for Tampa Bay, with Matt Wisler getting the call first. He is 1-0 this season with a 1.50 ERA. He has pitched 11 innings so far, and given up just two earned runs, one on Opening Day on April 8 to Baltimore, and one on April 23 against Boston in the 10th inning of a game where six Rays pitchers had a no-hitter through nine. Wisler gave up that one run, but got the win anyway when Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the innings

Projected lineups