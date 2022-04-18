How to Watch Rays-Cubs Series Opener Monday; Gametime, Pregame Chatter

It's Shane McClanahan against veteran Kyle Hendricks on Monday night when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago Cubs and historic Wrigley Field. The Rays will play without star shortstop Wander Franco, who's nursing a quadriceps strain.

The Rays are without shortstop Wander Franco tonight. He was scratched with quadriceps tightness about an hour before the game. It's a good precaution to take since the weather is brutal here for baseball. There were snow flurries earlier with temperatures in the mid-30s, with a strong wind blowing out to right field.

Here are all the pregame details you need for Monday night's game between the Rays and the Chicago Cubs:

How to watch Rays vs. Cubs

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) at Chicago Cubs (5-4)

Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) at Chicago Cubs (5-4) When : 6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18

: 6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 18 Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Ill.

Wrigley Field, Chicago, Ill. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 181 (Cubs home broadcast, Rays broadcast online)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 181 (Cubs home broadcast, Rays broadcast online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-150 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday morning morning. The Cubs are plus-125. The over/under is 8.5.

Rays-Cubs history

Rays vs. Cubs all-time series history: Tampa Bay holds an 8-5 edge in the series. They have played three-game series in 2003, 2008 and 2014, and played home-and-home two-game series in 2017. The Rays are 4-1 at Wrigley Field all-time.

Rays-Cubs most recent games

Rays' last game: The Rays wrapped up their series with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, winning 9-3. J.P. Feyereisen was the ''opener'' for the Rays and pitched two perfect innings. Rays pitchers allowed only three hits all day, and had 12 hits themselves, with Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot getting three hits each. To read the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan: Shane McClanahan, the Rays' Opening Day starter, will make his third start of the season on Monday night. He's been very good so far, pitching nine innings, and allowing three runs with a team-leading 15 strikeouts.

Shane McClanahan, the Rays' Opening Day starter, will make his third start of the season on Monday night. He's been very good so far, pitching nine innings, and allowing three runs with a team-leading 15 strikeouts. Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks: Kyle Hendricks is the veteran on the Cubs' pitching staff, entering his ninth season with the team. He has an 83-56 career record with an impressive 3.39 ERA. He pitched Opening Day as well, and this is his third start. He pitched 5 1/3 innings on April 8 against Milwaukee, allowing just one run in the Cubs' 5-4 win. He got roughed up last Wednesday, allowing six runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss to the Pirates. He is 0-1, with a 7.00 ERA so far this season.

Projected lineups