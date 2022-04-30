Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Friday Against Twins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A well-rested Corey Kluber cruised through six innings on Friday allowing just one run and one hit and leaving with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead 6-1 over the Minnesota Twins.

He only threw 71 pitches, but manager Kevin Cash went to the bullpen in the seventh anyway

It was a big start for Kluber, who had given up 11 hits in his last start last Friday in a loss to Boston. Plus, the Twins came in red hot, winning seven in a row.

Here is a breakdown of Kluber's night on Friday, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Corey Kluber pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 6-1 lead and was replaced by Javy Guerra in the top of the seventh. The skinny: Kluber had his best outing of the season and it was a bit surprising that it ended as early as it did. With just 71 pitches, I would have guessed that he would have at least gone back out for the seventh.

Season Totals for Rays Starters