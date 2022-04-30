Skip to main content
Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Friday Against Twins

Corey Kluber was dealing on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. He retired his first nine hitters and pitched x efficient innings. Here's our breakdown of Kluber's start in our ""Just For Starters'' feature, plus cumulative numbers for the Rays' starters this season.
Corey Kluber was dealing on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. He retired his first nine hitters and pitched x efficient innings. Here's our breakdown of Kluber's start in our ""Just For Starters'' feature, plus cumulative numbers for the Rays' starters this season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A well-rested Corey Kluber cruised through six innings on Friday allowing just one run and one hit and leaving with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead 6-1 over the Minnesota Twins.

He only threw 71 pitches, but manager Kevin Cash went to the bullpen in the seventh anyway

It was a big start for Kluber, who had given up 11 hits in his last start last Friday in a loss to Boston. Plus, the Twins came in red hot, winning seven in a row.

Here is a breakdown of Kluber's night on Friday, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Corey Kluber
  • Game: Friday vs. Minnesota Twins
  • Decision: Pending
  • Team result: Pending
  • Innings pitched: 6.0
  • Total pitches: 71
  • Strikes: 48
  • Runs allowed: 1
  • Earned runs: 1
  • Hits allowed: 1
  • Walks allowed: 0
  • Total strikeouts: 6
  • Status upon departure: Corey Kluber pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 6-1 lead and was replaced by Javy Guerra in the top of the seventh.
  • The skinny: Kluber had his best outing of the season and it was a bit surprising that it ended as early as it did. With just 71 pitches, I would have guessed that he would have at least gone back out for the seventh.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan (4), Drew Rasmussen (4), Corey Kluber
    (4), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
  • Games: 15 (5 openers, not included in numbers)
  • Decisions: 2-5 thru Thursday
  • Team result: 11-8 thru Thursday
  • Innings pitched (avg.): 66.1/4.4
  • - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 1,067/70.2
  • - Season high pitches: 89, Corey Kluber (April 22)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total strikeouts (avg.): 74/4.9
  • - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18), Drew Rasmussen (April 27)
  • Runs allowed (avg.): 30/2.0
  • Earned runs (avg.): 27/1.9
  • Hits allowed (avg.): 59/3.9
  • - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22)
  • Walks allowed (avg.): 20/1.3
  • Starter ERA: 3.66

