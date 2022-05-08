Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's 'Homecoming' Start in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — xxx

Rasmussen stuck himself into a sticky situation in the third inning, with back-to-back walks to load the bases with one out. But he got out of the inning when Ty France flied out to shallow right field and the runners couldn't advance, and then Yandy Diaz made a great player and first and threw to Rasmussen just in time to get J.P Crawford at first.

Here's what Rasmussen did Saturday night, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters through 28 games so far:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Saturday (May 7) at Seattle Mariners

Saturday (May 7) at Seattle Mariners Decision: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.0

5.0 Total pitches: 88

88 Strikes: 57

57 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 5

5 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 5

Drew Rasmussen left with a 3-1 lead after Brandon Lowe hit his second homer of the game in the top of the sixth. He was replaced by Colin Poche in the bottom of the sixth



Drew Rasmussen left with a 3-1 lead after Brandon Lowe hit his second homer of the game in the top of the sixth. He was replaced by Colin Poche in the bottom of the sixth The skinny: Rasmussen was outstanding again for the third straight start, allowing just the one run and doing a great job of pitching around some traffic on the basepaths.

Season Totals for Rays Starters