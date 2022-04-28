Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Wednesday against Mariners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen was dynamic on Wednesday night. The Tampa Bay starter pitched six shutout innings and gave the Rays bullpen a chance to catch its breath a bit.

Rasmussen allowed just two hits, retired the last 10 batters he faced and struck out a career-high nine batters.

Here is a breakdown of Rasmussen's night, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Wednesday vs. Seattle Mariners

Wednesday vs. Seattle Mariners Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 84

84 Strikes: 54

54 Runs allowed: 0

0 Earned runs: 0

0 Hits allowed: 2

2 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 9

9 Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 3-0 and was replaced by Colin Poche.



Drew Rasmussen pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 3-0 and was replaced by Colin Poche. The skinny: That might have Rasmussen's best showing ever for the Rays, because he was completely dominant through six innings. And that was just what the doctor ordered for the oft-taxed Rays bullpen.

Season Totals for Rays Starters