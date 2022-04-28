Skip to main content
Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Wednesday against Mariners

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Wednesday against Mariners

Drew Rasmussen has the best start of the year for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, pitching six shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Here's our breakdown of how he did in our nightly "Just For Starters'' feature.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Drew Rasmussen has the best start of the year for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, pitching six shutout innings and allowing just two hits. Here's our breakdown of how he did in our nightly "Just For Starters'' feature.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen was dynamic on Wednesday night. The Tampa Bay starter pitched six shutout innings and gave the Rays bullpen a chance to catch its breath a bit.

Rasmussen allowed just two hits, retired the last 10 batters he faced and struck out a career-high nine batters.

Here is a breakdown of Rasmussen's night, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • Game: Wednesday vs. Seattle Mariners
  • Decision: Pending
  • Team result: Pending
  • Innings pitched: 6.0
  • Total pitches: 84
  • Strikes: 54
  • Runs allowed: 0
  • Earned runs: 0
  • Hits allowed: 2
  • Walks allowed: 1
  • Total strikeouts: 9
  • Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen pitched through the sixth inning. He left with a 3-0 and was replaced by Colin Poche.
  • The skinny: That might have Rasmussen's best showing ever for the Rays, because he was completely dominant through six innings. And that was just what the doctor ordered for the oft-taxed Rays bullpen. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan (4), Drew Rasmussen (4), Corey Kluber
    (3), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
  • Games: 14 (4 openers, not included in numbers)
  • Decisions: 1-5 thru Tuesday
  • Team result: 9-8 thru Tuesday
  • Innings pitched (avg.): 60.1/4.3
  • - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 996/70.3
  • - Season high pitches: 89, Corey Kluber (April 22)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Strikes (avg.): 658/47.0
  • Total strikeouts (avg.): 68/4.8
  • - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18), Drew Rasmussen (April 27)
  • Runs allowed (avg.): 29/2.1
  • Earned runs (avg.): 26/1.9
  • Hits allowed (avg.): 58/4.1
  • - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22)
  • Walks allowed (avg.): 20/1.4
  • Starter ERA: 3.88

RaysDrewRasmussen0427
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Wednesday against Mariners

By Tom Brew1 minute ago
RaysDrewRasmussenGrayJersey
News

Gameday Preview: Wednesday's Rays-Mariners TV Information, Lineups, Pregame Nuggets

By Tom Brew4 hours ago
RaysRenePintoDugoutHRCelebrate
News

Backup Catcher Rene Pinto Makes the Most of MLB Debut With Home Run

By Tom Brew11 hours ago
RaysRandyArozarenaManuelMargot
Schedules

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew13 hours ago
MarinersDylanMooreSlidesHome
News

Sloppy Defense Costs Rays in Big Way in 8-4 loss to Mariners

By Tom Brew13 hours ago
RaysMattWislerBlueJerseys
News

How to Watch Tuesday's Rays Game With Seattle; Gametime, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

By Tom BrewApr 26, 2022
RaysShaneMcClanahanRedSox
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Start Against Boston on Sunday

By Tom BrewApr 24, 2022
IMG_3757
News

Dominant Pitching Performance by Shane McClanahan Leads Rays Over Red Sox, 5-2

By Tom BrewApr 24, 2022