Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Great Outing vs. Marlins on Tuesday

Shane McClanahan threw six more scoreless innings for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, and has now given up just one run in his last three starts. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' breakdown of his night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starters this season, plus the video of Shane's postgame press conference.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan just keeps better and better with every start for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The ace left-hander pitched some more scoreless innings on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins. He was dominant throughout, and worked out of trouble just fine when he had to.

He's now pitched a combined 20 innings in his last three starts, and allowed only one earned run. He also had nine strikeouts and has 74 on the season, which leads the major leagues. He passed Dylan Cease (71) of the Chicago White Sox, who also pitched on Tuesday.

Here are McClanahan's numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season, plus the full VIDEO of his postgame press conference.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Decision: Won, now 4-2 on the season with a 2.06 ERA.

Team result: Won 4-0, now 25-17 on the season.

Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan had another outstanding night for the Rays, pitching six scoreless innings. The pitch up got up quickly, but he always worked his way through traffic and he left with a 4-0 over the Marlins. Dusten Knight came in to work the seventh inning.



The skinny: McClanahan has been on fire, and that continued on Tuefsday night. He has only allowed one earned run in his last 20 innings. An ace, for sure

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Games: 35 (7 openers, not included in numbers)

- Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)

- Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

- Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)

- Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

- Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)

- Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)

VIDEO: Watch Shane McClanahan's postgame press conference