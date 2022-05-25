Skip to main content

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Great Outing vs. Marlins on Tuesday

Shane McClanahan threw six more scoreless innings for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, and has now given up just one run in his last three starts. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' breakdown of his night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starters this season, plus the video of Shane's postgame press conference.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan just keeps better and better with every start for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The ace left-hander pitched some more scoreless innings on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins. He was dominant throughout, and worked out of trouble just fine when he had to.

He's now pitched a combined 20 innings in his last three starts, and allowed only one earned run. He also had nine strikeouts and has 74 on the season, which leads the major leagues. He passed Dylan Cease (71) of the Chicago White Sox, who also pitched on Tuesday. 

Here are McClanahan's numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season, plus the full VIDEO of his postgame press conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

  • Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • Game: Tuesday (May 22) vs. Miami Marlins
  • Decision: Won, now 4-2 on the season with a 2.06 ERA.
  • Team result: Won 4-0, now 25-17 on the season. 
  • Innings pitched: 6.0
  • Total pitches: 96
  • Strikes: 64
  • Runs allowed: 0
  • Earned runs: 0
  • Hits allowed: 4
  • Walks allowed: 2
  • Total strikeouts: 9
  • Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan had another outstanding night for the Rays, pitching six scoreless innings. The pitch up got up quickly, but he always worked his way through traffic and he left with a 4-0 over the Marlins. Dusten Knight came in to work the seventh inning. 
  • The skinny: McClanahan has been on fire, and that continued on Tuefsday night. He has only allowed one earned run in his last 20 innings. An ace, for sure

Season Totals for Rays Starters

  • Starters: Shane McClanahan (9), Drew Rasmussen (8), Corey Kluber
    (8), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Jeffrey Springs (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
  • Games: 35 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
  • Decisions: 12-9 through Tuesday
  • Team result: 25-17 through Tuesday
  • Innings pitched (avg.): 163.2/4.66
  • - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
  • - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total pitches (avg.): 2,651/75.74
  • - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
  • - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
  • Total strikeouts (avg.): 172/4.91
  • - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
  • Runs allowed (avg.): 66/1.89
  • Earned runs (avg.): 62/1.77
  • Hits allowed (avg.): 138/3.94
  • - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
  • Walks allowed (avg.): 47/1.34
  • Starter ERA: 3.41

VIDEO: Watch Shane McClanahan's postgame press conference

RaysShaneMcClanahanMarlins
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Great Outing vs. Marlins on Tuesday

By Tom Brewjust now
RaysRandyArozarenaManuelMargot
Schedules

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew22 minutes ago
RaysKevinKiermaierHRinside
News

VIDEO: Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier Gets Inside-the-Park Home Run on First Pitch

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
RaysManuelMargotMarinersPregame
News

GameDay Preview: Shane McClanahan on Mound to Start Quick Series With Marlins

By Tom Brew3 hours ago
OriolesCelebrateGatoradeRays
News

Rays Blow Another Lead Late, Fall to Orioles 7-6 in 11 Innings

By Tom BrewMay 22, 2022
RaysCoreyKluberOrioles
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Shaky Start vs. Orioles on Sunday

By Tom BrewMay 22, 2022
RaysCoreyKluberFirstStart
News

Gameday Preview: Rays Look For Series Win Over Orioles on Sunday

By Tom BrewMay 22, 2022
RaysWanderFrancoProfile
News

Rays Notebook: Wander Franco Out of Lineup Again, Andrew Kittredge to IL, Margot on Track

By Tom BrewMay 22, 2022