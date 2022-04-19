Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Numbers Against Cubs
Shane McClanahan has another great start for Tampa Bay, going since innings and keeping Chicago Cubs hitters at bay all night. He made just one mistake, a home run by Chicago's Patrick Wisdom. Here's our "Just For Starters'' nightly feature, with cumulative numbers on the season for Rays starters.
CHICAGO, Ill. — Shane McClanahan was exceptional for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in his start against the Chicago Cubs. He had the longest outing the year, pitching six complete, and made just one mistake, a home run by Patrick Wisdom in the second inning.
This was his third start of the year, and he continues to impress. He had nine strikeouts, a team high.
Here's our "Just For Starters'' daily story breaking down the Rays' starting pitcher, with cumulative numbers for all the starters, now through seven games.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Shane McClanahan
- Game: Monday at Chicago Cubs
- Decision: None
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 6.0
- Total pitches: 80
- Strikes: 58
- Runs allowed: 2
- Earned runs: 1
- Hits allowed: 4
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total HBP allowed: 0
- Total strikeouts: 9
- Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan left after the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2. He was replaced by Jason Adam at the top of the seventh.
- The skinny: McClanahan was spectacular outside of that second-inning home run by Wisdom. It was the longest outing the year for the Rays, and his nine strikeouts are a team high as well.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (3), Drew Rasmussen (2), Corey Kluber
(2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Josh Fleming
- Games: 10 (1 opener, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 0-4 thru Sunday
- Team result: 5-5 thru Sunday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 39.1/3.9
- - Season high innings: 6.0, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 656/65.6
- - Season high pitches: 87, Corey Kluber (April 10)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Strikes (avg.): 431/43.1
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 45/4.5
- - Season high strikeouts: 9, Shane McClanahan (April 18)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 20/2.0
- Earned runs (avg.): 18/1.8
- Hits allowed (avg.): 35/3.5
- Walks allowed (avg.): 16/1.6
- Total HBP allowed (avg.): 2/0.2
- Starter ERA: 4:14