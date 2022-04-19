Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Numbers Against Cubs

Shane McClanahan has another great start for Tampa Bay, going since innings and keeping Chicago Cubs hitters at bay all night. He made just one mistake, a home run by Chicago's Patrick Wisdom. Here's our "Just For Starters'' nightly feature, with cumulative numbers on the season for Rays starters.

Here's our "Just For Starters'' daily story breaking down the Rays' starting pitcher, with cumulative numbers for all the starters, now through seven games.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Monday at Chicago Cubs

Monday at Chicago Cubs Decision: None

None Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 80

80 Strikes: 58

58 Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total HBP allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 9

9 Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan left after the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2. He was replaced by Jason Adam at the top of the seventh.



Shane McClanahan left after the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2. He was replaced by Jason Adam at the top of the seventh. The skinny: McClanahan was spectacular outside of that second-inning home run by Wisdom. It was the longest outing the year for the Rays, and his nine strikeouts are a team high as well.

Season Totals for Rays Starters