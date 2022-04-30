Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Start Against Twins on Saturday

Shane McClanahan turned in another impressive performance for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, pitching five-plus against a tough Minnesota lineup that had won seven straight hits before hitting town on Friday.

He struck out a career-high 11 batters but left in the sixth after allowing the second home run of the game by Twins left fielder Kyle Garlick, who came into the game hitting just .118.

This was McClanahan's fifth start of the season.

Here is a breakdown of McClanahan's day on Saturday, and the cumulative numbers of the Rays starting staff this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Saturday (April 29) vs. Minnesota Twins

Saturday (April 29) vs. Minnesota Twins Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.0

5.0 Total pitches: 90

90 Strikes: 57

57 Runs allowed: 3

3 Earned runs: 3

3 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 11

11 Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan pitched to two batters in the sixth inning, but left after Kyle Garlick's long home run to left field. He was replaced by J.P. Feyereisen.



Shane McClanahan pitched to two batters in the sixth inning, but left after Kyle Garlick's long home run to left field. He was replaced by J.P. Feyereisen. The skinny: McClanahan set a career high with 11 strikeouts, but those two Kyle Garlick home runs were a lot to overcome.

Season Totals for Rays Starters