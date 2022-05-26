Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start vs. Marlins on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen has been on such a roll lately that the fact he gave up three runs on Wednesday night seemed wildly out of character.

The Tampa Bay right-hander, who had allowed only three earned runs total in his last five combined starts, gave up three runs in the fourth inning to the Miami Marlins. But thankfully, the Rays staked him with five runs in the first, and he left with a 5-3 lead after five innings.

Here are Rasmussen's numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen Game: Wednesday (May 25) vs. Miami Marlins

Wednesday (May 25) vs. Miami Marlins Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.0

5.0 Total pitches: 87

87 Strikes: 55

55 Runs allowed: 3

3 Earned runs: 3

3 Hits allowed: 6

6 Walks allowed: 2

2 Total strikeouts: 7

7 Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen pitched well through the first three innings but got touched up for three runs in the fourth, the first time in six starts that he had allowed more than one run. He got a double play to end the fifth, and that was the end of his night. Jason Adam came on to pitch the sixth.



The skinny: It also seems weird when Rasmussen gives up runs, because he's been so good of late. He did get hit hard in the fourth, but did a nice job of getting out of further trouble.

Season Totals for Rays Starters