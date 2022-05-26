Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start vs. Marlins on Wednesday
Drew Rasmussen gave up three runs in a game for the first time since mid-April on Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins. Here's our ''Just For Starters'' feature on his numbers for the night, and the cumulative numbers for the Rays' starting rotation.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen has been on such a roll lately that the fact he gave up three runs on Wednesday night seemed wildly out of character.
The Tampa Bay right-hander, who had allowed only three earned runs total in his last five combined starts, gave up three runs in the fourth inning to the Miami Marlins. But thankfully, the Rays staked him with five runs in the first, and he left with a 5-3 lead after five innings.
Here are Rasmussen's numbers on the night, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season.
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- Game: Wednesday (May 25) vs. Miami Marlins
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 5.0
- Total pitches: 87
- Strikes: 55
- Runs allowed: 3
- Earned runs: 3
- Hits allowed: 6
- Walks allowed: 2
- Total strikeouts: 7
- Status upon departure: Drew Rasmussen pitched well through the first three innings but got touched up for three runs in the fourth, the first time in six starts that he had allowed more than one run. He got a double play to end the fifth, and that was the end of his night. Jason Adam came on to pitch the sixth.
- The skinny: It also seems weird when Rasmussen gives up runs, because he's been so good of late. He did get hit hard in the fourth, but did a nice job of getting out of further trouble.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (9), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber
(8), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Jeffrey Springs (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 36 (7 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 12-9 through Tuesday
- Team result: 25-17 through Tuesday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 168.2/4.67
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 2,738/76.06
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 179/4.97
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 69/1.92
- Earned runs (avg.): 65/1.81
- Hits allowed (avg.): 144/4.00
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 49/1.36
- Starter ERA: 3.47