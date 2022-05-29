Just For Starters: Breaking Down Shane McClanahan's Start vs. Yankees on Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan continues his dominating ways as the ace of the Tampa Bay pitching staff, allowing just one run to the New York Yankees on Sunday despite have to deal with a lot of base runners throughout his six-inning start.

McClanahan gave up a home run to Gleyber Torres in the second and then had to work around two more baserunners in that inning.

It was the same in the third, where he gave up singles to DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge to start the inning but got two strikeouts and a ground ball to end the threat.

He allowed a season-high seven hits, but did a great job of working around traffic.

Here are McClanahan's numbers from Sunday, and the cumulative stats for all Rays starting pitchers this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan Game: Sunday (May 29) vs. New York Yankees

Sunday (May 29) vs. New York Yankees Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 92

92 Strikes: 68

68 Runs allowed: 1

1 Earned runs: 1

1 Hits allowed: 7

7 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 7

7 Status upon departure: Shane McClanahan gave up just that one run, a homer by Gleyber Torres in the second, and worked around a lot of traffic all day. He left after six innings, and Jason Adam came on to pitch the seventh.



The skinny: McClanahan gave up seven hits, which is a season high. The Yankees did a nice job of taking him to the opposite field, but he did a great job of buckling down with runners on base. Another terrific outing for the Rays' ace.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan (10), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber

(9), Ryan Yarbrough (4), Jeffrey Springs (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,

Shane McClanahan (10), Drew Rasmussen (9), Corey Kluber (9), Ryan Yarbrough (4), Jeffrey Springs (4), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Games: 40 (7 openers, not included in numbers)

40 (7 openers, not included in numbers) Decisions: 13-11 through Saturday

13-11 through Saturday - Most wins: Drew Rasmussen (5)

Drew Rasmussen (5) Team result: 27-19 through Saturday

27-19 through Saturday Innings pitched (avg.): 192.0/4.80

192.0/4.80 - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17)

7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11, May 17) - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

2/3, Luis Patino (April 11) Total pitches (avg.): 3,070/76.75

3,070/76.75 - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)

100, Shane McClanahan (May 11) - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

13, Luis Patino (April 11) Total strikeouts (avg.): 202/5.05

202/5.05 - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)

11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11) Runs allowed (avg.): 76/1.90

76/1.90 Earned runs (avg.): 71/1.77

71/1.77 Hits allowed (avg.): 161/4.02

161/4.02 - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)

11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10) Walks allowed (avg.): 50/1.25

50/1.25 Starter ERA: 3.33

Rays-Yankees photo gallery