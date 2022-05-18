Brandon Lowe's Back Injury Requires Rest, Will Sideline Him Deep Into June

The Tampa Bay Rays will be without second baseman Brandon Lowe into June because of a low back stress reaction. He's going to step away from all baseball activities for three weeks and will be re-evaluated then. Others will have to step up.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even during spring training, Brandon Lowe knew something wasn't right. His back was bothering him, and even six weeks later, it hasn't gotten any better.

The Tampa Bay second baseman went through a barrage of tests in the past several days, trying to get to the bottom of it. The end result is that there are issues going on in his low back area that are going to require a minimum of three weeks of rest, with no baseball activity.

The official term is being called a stress reaction in his low back. So Lowe was put on the injured list on Monday, and will get rest and rehabilitation for the three weeks before getting re-evaluated. He will be out at least until late June.

“Obviously I’m frustrated and disappointed. I never want to be on the (injured list),'' Lowe said. "But at least there is a little bit of relief to know what’s been bothering me, why it’s been hurting. So I guess you’d say kind of bittersweet-ish.''

Lowe is hitting just .212 so far this season, with five home runs and 12 RBIs, and he's dealt with the back issues the entire time. He kept playing through it, but it wasn't easy. Any ''hyper activity,'' like swinging hard or diving for a ball, was a real problem.

“I've never had a back injury before, and I just figured that it was going to go away and be fine,'' Lowe said. It didn't. Lowe said it got worse on the recent 10-day road trip out west, where every hard swing hurt, as did every dive for a ball in the field. He didn't play on Wednesday, and Thursday was a day off.

He was back in the lineup on Friday when the Rays returned home, and he even had to leg out two triples on Friday night against Toronto at Tropicana Field.

“I didn’t want to take at-bats that weren’t 100 percent,” Lowe said. “I want to be able to give these guys everything I have, and just going up there and not being able to swing and do what I can do, it was frustrating. I’m glad to know what it is and to be able to come back and get back to that 100 percent mark. So hopefully we caught it at the right time, and we’re going to have no more issues with it.''

He got a day off on Saturday, and just DH'ed on Sunday, but the pain was getting worse. The MRI revealed some bone issues and stressed areas, which is why he's getting shut down.

"From what I've heard, it's three weeks of rest and rehab. I’m not going to force it to come back before it’s ready,” he said. “Talking with the doctor (back specialist Dr. Tom Tolli and (head athletic trainer) Joe (Benge), they believe the timetable that they’ve set, hopefully, it’s the right timetable and I feel great in three weeks and can get baseball started and hopefully be back soon after that.

"The re-evaluation in three weeks, hopefully I'll feel better then than I've ever felt. (Monday) was the first time I've ever heard about stress reactions. To know what it is, I'll listen to everybody and get back to 100 percent.''

Rays manager Kevin Cash knows the loss is big, but he's also confident the Rays have the pieces to cover his absence.

"It's a hit, there's no doubt. He's a big part of our club, offense and defense,'' Cash said. "Hopefully we're going to re-evaluate in three weeks and see where he's at and get him back as soon as possible.

"We're just going to have to make do without him. But I feel like we have guys who are capable of moving around. It's a good opportunity for (rookie Vidal Brujan). He’s going to get some reps, whether they come at second, at third or in the outfield. He’s a player that we’ve liked for a long time and he’s going to get a pretty good lane here to go play.''

Replacing Lowe's offensive production won't be easy, but the Rays are comfortable in moving pieces around in his absence. Brujan will likely see a lot of action at second base, as will versatile infielder Taylor Walls. Rookie Isaas Paredes is back with the big club now, too. He's more comfortable at third base, but can play second in a pinch.

Walls is excited to see Brujan get an extended run in the majors. The two of them have come up through the Rays organization at the same pace, and have played several hundred games together in the minor leagues. Walls hurts for Lowe, but he knows others are ready to fill his shoes as best they can.

"You never want to see anybody go down, especially somebody that means as much as he does,'' Walls said. "We have the guys to do it, and guys ready to step up. Seeing what these guys have done, and playing with Brujan already for four or five years in pro ball, I know he's ready.

"The first thing with Bru is his speed, in every asset of his game. Everything he does, he does extremely fast. Just seeing him grow into his own shoes, it's been really fun. We cut up all the time, and he's one of my favorite teammates growing up in pro ball, so I'm excited to have him here.''

Lowe hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs last year, and that production is hard to replace. Walls, Brujan and Parades will get penciled in the lineup often, but it's up to the entire team to make up that offensive production. We saw the first bit of that on Tuesday night, when Kevin Kiermaier, Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena all homered in the 8-1 win over the Tigers.

"Offensive outburst like tonights were big. Two great players (Lowe and Manny Margot) that won't be with us for a little bit, so we need some guys to step up, veterans and rookies and everyone involved,'' Kiermaier said. "We just need to feed off each other one through nine every day. We've got the guys to do it, and days like (Tuesday) prove that.''

VIDEO: Watch Brandon Lowe's full interview

Brandon Lowe photo gallery