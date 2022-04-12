How to Watch Tommy Romero's Debut For Rays on Tuesday Against A's
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Being able to overcome injuries to your pitching staff is a daily challenge in baseball these days. It's an issue for everyone, and the Tampa Bay Rays are no different.
In the past two days, the Rays have put starters Ryan Yarbrough and Luis Patino on the 10-day injured list. That's the bad news. The good news out of it is that highly-touted prospect Tommy Romero will make his major-league debut on Tuesday night against the Oakland A's at Tropicana Field.
The Rays, who lost for the first time Monday night, will face Oakland pitcher Adam Oller tonight. He's also making his major-league debut.
Here's how to watch Monday's game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the betting line, lineups, bios and some newsy nuggets:
Read More
How to watch Athletics vs. Rays
- Who: Oakland Athletics (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-1)
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 11
- Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest Line: Tampa Bay is at minus-213 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. Baltimore is plus-185. The over/under is 8.5.
Athletics-Rays history
- Athletics vs. Rays all-time series history: Oakland holds a 114-80 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays are just 46-52 at Tropicana Field. Last year, Tampa Bay went 3-4. They split a series 2-2 in St. Petersburg from April 26-29, and the A's won two of three from May 7-9 in Oakland.
- Athletics vs. Rays last meeting: The Rays lost their first game of the 2022 season on Monday night, falling to the A's 13-2. Starting pitcher Luis Patino had to leave the game in the first inning with an oblique injury, and Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus roughed up reliever Chris Mazza with a pair of three-run homers.
Meet the Athletics-Rays managers
- Meet Athletics manager Mark Kotsay: Mark Kotsay is in his first season as a major-league manager. He played 17 seasons in the big leagues from 1997 to 2013, and was a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Miami Marlins in the 1996 MLB Draft. He played with seven different teams, and has been an assistant coach with the A's since 2015. Kotsay is 2-2 this season.
- Meet Rays manager Kevin Cash: Kevin Cash is starting his eighth season as manager of the Rays. He has been named AL Manager of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has a 557-479 record with the Rays, and his .538 winning percent is the best in Rays history. He is the second-longest-tenured manager in baseball behind Cleveland's Terry Francona. Cash is 3-1 this season.
Projected starting pitchers
- Athletics right-hander Adam Oller: Adam Oller is a 27-year-old righty who is also making his major-league debut on Tuesday night. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, but never made a move in their organization. He bounced around for a few years, and then pitched well for New York Mets minor-league teams a year ago, going 9-4. He came to Oakland in the Chris Bassett trade. He is from Conroe, Texas.
- Rays right-hander Tommy Romero: Tommy Romero is making his major-league debut as well, being called up from Durham to start Tuesday night after projected starter Ryan Yarbrough went on the 10-day injured list. Romero, one of the Rays' top pitching prospects, had a 2.61 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP with 145 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings last year at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.
Projected lineups
- Athletics lineup: Tony Kemp 2B, Elvis Andrus SS, Jed Lowrie DH, Sean Murphy C, Seth Brown RF, Chad Pinder LF, Billy McKinney 1B, Stephen Piscotty RF, Spencer Neuse 3B, Adam Oller P.
- Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Josh Lowe DH, Manny Margot RF, Brett Phillips CF, Mike Zunino C, Taylor Walls 2B, Tommy Romero P.
Nuggets to know
- Nuggets to know, Part 1: The Rays made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, putting Luis Patino and JT Chargois on the 10-day injured list. Patino strained his left oblique in the first inning Monday night. Chargois has left oblique tightness. Tommy Romero, who is starting Tuesday night, was called up, as was right-hander Ralph Garza Jr.
- Nuggets to know, Part 2: That 13-2 beatdown at the hands of the A's on Monday night doesn't happen very often. The Rays yielded 13 runs or more only twice last season, June 30 at Washington (15) and Aug. 11 at Boston (20). It was the most runs allowed in a game at Tropicana Field since Sep 15, 2017, when they gave up 13 points to the Red Sox.
- Nuggets to know, Part 3: The Rays are hitting a respectable .278 through four games, but they've only hit two home runs so far (Francisco Mejia, Brandon Lowe).
- Nuggets to know, Part 4: The Rays gave up 13 hits on Monday night after only allowing a total of 21 hits during the first three games.