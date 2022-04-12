How to Watch Tommy Romero's Debut For Rays on Tuesday Against A's

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Being able to overcome injuries to your pitching staff is a daily challenge in baseball these days. It's an issue for everyone, and the Tampa Bay Rays are no different.

In the past two days, the Rays have put starters Ryan Yarbrough and Luis Patino on the 10-day injured list. That's the bad news. The good news out of it is that highly-touted prospect Tommy Romero will make his major-league debut on Tuesday night against the Oakland A's at Tropicana Field.

The Rays, who lost for the first time Monday night, will face Oakland pitcher Adam Oller tonight. He's also making his major-league debut.

Here's how to watch Monday's game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the betting line, lineups, bios and some newsy nuggets:

How to watch Athletics vs. Rays

Who: Oakland Athletics (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-1)

Oakland Athletics (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-1) When : 6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 11

: 6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 11 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 179 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is at minus-213 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. Baltimore is plus-185. The over/under is 8.5.

Athletics-Rays history

Athletics vs. Rays all-time series history: Oakland holds a 114-80 edge in the series dating back to 1998. The Rays are just 46-52 at Tropicana Field. Last year, Tampa Bay went 3-4. They split a series 2-2 in St. Petersburg from April 26-29, and the A's won two of three from May 7-9 in Oakland.

The Rays lost their first game of the 2022 season on Monday night, falling to the A's 13-2. Starting pitcher Luis Patino had to leave the game in the first inning with an oblique injury, and Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus roughed up reliever Chris Mazza with a pair of three-run homers.

Meet the Athletics-Rays managers

Meet Athletics manager Mark Kotsay: Mark Kotsay is in his first season as a major-league manager. He played 17 seasons in the big leagues from 1997 to 2013, and was a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Miami Marlins in the 1996 MLB Draft. He played with seven different teams, and has been an assistant coach with the A's since 2015. Kotsay is 2-2 this season.

Mark Kotsay is in his first season as a major-league manager. He played 17 seasons in the big leagues from 1997 to 2013, and was a first-round pick (ninth overall) of the Miami Marlins in the 1996 MLB Draft. He played with seven different teams, and has been an assistant coach with the A's since 2015. Kotsay is 2-2 this season. Meet Rays manager Kevin Cash: Kevin Cash is starting his eighth season as manager of the Rays. He has been named AL Manager of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has a 557-479 record with the Rays, and his .538 winning percent is the best in Rays history. He is the second-longest-tenured manager in baseball behind Cleveland's Terry Francona. Cash is 3-1 this season.

Projected starting pitchers

Athletics right-hander Adam Oller: Adam Oller is a 27-year-old righty who is also making his major-league debut on Tuesday night. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, but never made a move in their organization. He bounced around for a few years, and then pitched well for New York Mets minor-league teams a year ago, going 9-4. He came to Oakland in the Chris Bassett trade. He is from Conroe, Texas.

Adam Oller is a 27-year-old righty who is also making his major-league debut on Tuesday night. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, but never made a move in their organization. He bounced around for a few years, and then pitched well for New York Mets minor-league teams a year ago, going 9-4. He came to Oakland in the Chris Bassett trade. He is from Conroe, Texas. Rays right-hander Tommy Romero: Tommy Romero is making his major-league debut as well, being called up from Durham to start Tuesday night after projected starter Ryan Yarbrough went on the 10-day injured list. Romero, one of the Rays' top pitching prospects, had a 2.61 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP with 145 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings last year at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.

Projected lineups

Athletics lineup: Tony Kemp 2B, Elvis Andrus SS, Jed Lowrie DH, Sean Murphy C, Seth Brown RF, Chad Pinder LF, Billy McKinney 1B, Stephen Piscotty RF, Spencer Neuse 3B, Adam Oller P.

Rays lineup: Brandon Lowe 2B, Wander Franco SS, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Josh Lowe DH, Manny Margot RF, Brett Phillips CF, Mike Zunino C, Taylor Walls 2B, Tommy Romero P.

