Rays Notebook: Kevin Kiermaier Feels Good, Ready to Return to Lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier passed his final test on Tuesday, playing six innings in a game at the Tampa Bay Rays' complex in Port Charlotte. The veteran outfielder said his sore hip, which forced him to the injured list on June 21, is feeling much better.

"I felt good. I was excited to get back out there,'' Kiermaier said. "I got three at bats and was seeing my pitches well. I did my six innings and I'm ready to be activated. I think Friday is my day, my 10 days.

"There was no issue with the hip. It feels really good. A couple days after my (cortisone) shot, I had some soreness, which I expected. I ran Sunday before the game and felt good, and had a good off day with my two crazy little boys (on Monday). I had another good day today and I'm happy and I'm ready to go.

Kiermaier said he will travel to Toronto with the team on Wednesday after their 12:10 p.m. ET game with the Brewers and get a full workout on in Thursday to be sure he's all set to go.

"I'll try to shag as much BP as I can and really test my body. Today was a good test playing in that Port Charlotte heat, that's no joke. My pine tar got so melted, and it was tough holding onto my bat. It'll be nice to be back in the big leagues and playing in the nice air conditioning. The medication in there did its job, and hopefully I'll feel good from here on out.''

Kiermaier has played in 56 of the Rays' 72 games, and is hitting .229 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. The Rays will have to make a roster move to activate him. They are played five games in four days in Toronto.

Tyler Glasnow back on the mound

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that showed him throwing pitches off the bullpen mound at Tropicana Field.

Glasnow hasn't pitched since June 14, 2021 and there is optimism that he return in time to help the Rays in their playoff push. The team hasn't released any sort of time frame for his return.

Rays manager Kevin Cash wasn't all that thrilled that Glasnow posted the workout.

"Thrilled that he posted that to social media,'' Cash said sarcastically. "Good for Tyler. I'm glad he feels good.''

Glasnow was becoming one of the best pitchers in the game before his injury. Since the start of 2019, he is 16-4 with a 2.77 ERA and 290 strikeouts in 208 innings.

Brandon Lowe swinging again

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, who's been out for six weeks with a back injury, has resumed taking batting practice. He feels good, but he's still not close to returning.

"He looks good and we're all encouraged that he's swinging the bat and he's pretty pain free,'' Cash said. "We'll probably put together a calendar today or tomorrow with the next course of action, but it's still going to be some time.

Lowe, who hits 30 homers last year, has played in 32 games this year, He's hitting .212 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

Around the horn

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, who's been on the IL with a mild hamstring strain, seems to be ready to get back to work. Cash is hoping that they'll be activate him as some point during the Toronto series this weekend. ... Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks, who has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a right lat strain, threw a batting practice session on Monday in Port Charlotte and the results were good. He'll pitch in a game there on Thursday. "It went very well. Fastball velocity was in line with what we would expect. it was really good on his end He'll pitch one more time in Port Charlotte, and then head to Durham for some rehab assignments,'' Cash said. ... Luis Patino's latest start in Durham went well and Cash said he'll make at least one more start in Durham.

