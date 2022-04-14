Rays Notebook: Tommy Romero Moving Forward from Rough First Start

One of the reasons why Tommy Romero is a top pitching prospect in the Rays organization is because he usually has great control. That wasn't the case in his major-league debut Tuesday night, but he said he learned a lot and will look forward to his next mound visit.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tommy Romero has dreamed about pitching in the big leagues for a lot of years, but what played out Tuesday night in his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays was never a part of it.

Romero, a 24-year-old right-hander from South Florida who calls Coral Springs home now, walked the first two batters he faced, then allowed a three-run home run to Oakland designated hitter Jed Lowrie. He only lasted 1 2/3 innings, giving up those three runs, with two hits and five walks in 59 pitches. The Rays came back and won, though, 9-8 in 10 innings

But the sun did come up the next day, and Romero is still with the club. He'll be back out on the mound again soon, with many lessons learned, he said.

“The outcome obviously wasn’t what I wanted it to be, but I’m here enjoying myself and I just want to help the team out. I'll learn from it,'' Romero said Wednesday. "It was just the walks (that hurt me). I felt like when I was over the plate, they weren’t hitting me hard. It just two walks and a home run, that hurts a lot more than a solo shot.

“Yeah, there were nerves. I was just rushing, trying to be too perfect. I was talking to some of the guys after, and they said just get the first one out of the way and get ready for the next one. Next time out, I’ll just go right after hitters and trust my stuff. I have to get used to the little tighter zones up here, but it’s something I can adjust to.''

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Romero will likely see the mound again during the six-day road trip to Chicago, but wouldn't commit to a role, whether it's getting another start or if he gets used out of the bullpen.

In the mean time, Romero said he's looking forward to watching his colleagues pitch and he wants to be a sponge. He wants to absorb as much big-league knowledge as possible before he steps back out on the mound.

“Being able to settle in and watch these other guys throw up there, that will help,’’ Romero said. "I'm looking forward to getting back out there.''

The wildness was something of a surprise for Romero, who had nearly two dozens friends and family members on hand, included two aunts who flew in from New York and Arizona. He was really good last year, posting an 8-2 record in the minors with a 2.61 earned run average. Baseball America ranked him as the No. 21 prospect in the Rays' organization and that him as having the ''best control'' in the organization.

Dusten Knight steps in

Having expanded rosters through the first month of the season because of the shortened spring training has been a godsend for the Rays with all of their pitching injuries. Just in the past week, Ryan Yarbrough, Luis Patino and JT Chargois all have gone down with injuries that will require stays on the injured list.

The Rays have already used 19 pitchers in six games, and have needed to be very fluid with their expanded 28-man roster. It didn't help that Patino only lasted 13 pitches in his start on Monday before leaving with a left oblique strain that's now landed him on the 60-day IL. Combine that with Romero's short start, and the bullpen has been overtaxed.

Also factor in the fact that the Rays play 13 games in 13 days to start the season, and covering innings has been a challenge. Dusten Knight was the latest to help with that on Wednesday night. He was called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day and pitched 2 1/3 innings during the 4-2 loss to Oakland. He gave up a run in the seventh, but had three strikeouts and saved some bullpen arms.

"I was so happy and appreciative of him,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Knight. Check on him, Kyle checked on him, and it was good. We had 45 (pitches) sort of earmarked for him and we didn't want to go past that.''

Up next: Chicago times two

Following Thursday's series finale with Oakland, the Rays fly north to Chicago for a very rare extended stay. They are playing the White Sox and Cubs in back-to-back series, so they'll be in Chicago for a week.

They play the White Sox Friday night, with day games on Saturday and Sunday. Then they'll play the Cubs Monday through Wednesday, with all three games at night at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox are 4-1, reeling off four straight wins after losing their season opener at Detroit. They also lost ace Lucas Giolito to an abdominal strain. He went on the 10-day IL and is expected to miss a couple of starts. Lance Lynn also remains on the injured list, so the White Sox are piecing it together on the mound, too.

The Rays will likely see tough righties Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is still up in the air. Depending on what happens with the Rays on Thursday, they'll probably counter with Drew Rasmussen and Corey Kluber the first. two games of the series. Sunday is still unknown for both teams.

The Cubs are 3-2 so far. They took two of three from Milwaukee to open the series and split with Pittsburgh so far this week. They play four games in Colorado this weekend before returning home to host the Rays.

As you'd expect for mid-April in Chicago, the weather is going to be rotten all week. Game time temperatures in the 40s are forecast all week.