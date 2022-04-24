Rays Stun Red Sox on Kevin Kiermaier Home Run in 10th Inning

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even nine innings of no-hit baseball couldn't get the job done for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. What it took was 10th inning heroics instead.

During the first nine innings of an ''opener'' night for the Rays' pitching staff, six pitchers kept moving down Red Sox hitters one innings after another. They didn't allow a hit for nine innings, and maneuvered around five walks without incident.

But in the wonky 10th inning, where runner Jackie Bradley Jr., stared on second base, the Red Sox broke up the no-hitter AND took the lead on the same play when first baseman Bobby Dalbec sliced a triple down the right field line off of Matt Wisler that Brett Phillips dove for in the corner, but just missed coming up with the ball.

The first hit of the game for Boston scored a run, and then Dalbec scored on a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the 10th, it looked the Red Sox had the game won. Ji-Man Choi and Josh Lowe struck out meekly against Boston reliever Hansel Robles, Taylor Walls hit what looked like an easy ground ball to second baseman Trevor Story. But his throw to first was off base and Walls was safe on the error. Randy Arozarena, who started the inning on second base, scored to make it 2-1.

With Kevin Kiermaier up, Walls then stole second and Kiermaier ripped a ball into the seats in right field for a 3-2 win.

This story will be updated.