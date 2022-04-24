Skip to main content
Rays Stun Red Sox on Kevin Kiermaier Home Run in 10th Inning

Rays Stun Red Sox on Kevin Kiermaier Home Run in 10th Inning

Rays pitchers throw nine no-hit innings, but still needed a 10th-inning two-run homer from Kevin Kiermaier to win on Saturday night, beating Boston 3-2.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rays pitchers throw nine no-hit innings, but still needed a 10th-inning two-run homer from Kevin Kiermaier to win on Saturday night, beating Boston 3-2.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even nine innings of no-hit baseball couldn't get the job done for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. What it took was 10th inning heroics instead.

During the first nine innings of an ''opener'' night for the Rays' pitching staff, six pitchers kept moving down Red Sox hitters one innings after another. They didn't allow a hit for nine innings, and maneuvered around five walks without incident.

But in the wonky 10th inning, where runner Jackie Bradley Jr., stared on second base, the Red Sox broke up the no-hitter AND took the lead on the same play when first baseman Bobby Dalbec sliced a triple down the right field line off of Matt Wisler that Brett Phillips dove for in the corner, but just missed coming up with the ball. 

The first hit of the game for Boston scored a run, and then Dalbec scored on a sacrifice fly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the bottom of the 10th, it looked the Red Sox had the game won. Ji-Man Choi and Josh Lowe struck out meekly against Boston reliever Hansel Robles, Taylor Walls hit what looked like an easy ground ball to second baseman Trevor Story. But his throw to first was off base and Walls was safe on the error. Randy Arozarena, who started the inning on second base, scored to make it 2-1. 

With Kevin Kiermaier up, Walls then stole second and Kiermaier ripped a ball into the seats in right field for a 3-2 win.

This story will be updated. 

RaysKevinKiermaierJHR
News

Rays Stun Red Sox on Kevin Kiermaier Home Run in 10th Inning

By Tom Brew43 seconds ago
RaysManuelMargotRedSox
News

How to Watch Rays-Red Sox on Saturday Night at Tropicana Field; Lineups, Nuggets

By Tom Brew4 hours ago
RaysDrewRasmussenCubs
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start Against Cubs Wednesday

By Tom BrewApr 21, 2022
RaysRandyArozarenaManuelMargot
Schedules

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

By Tom BrewApr 21, 2022
RaysFranciscoMejiaHRcelebrate
News

Short & Sweet: Rays Blow Out Cubs 8-2 in Rain-Shortened Game, End Trip on High Note

By Tom BrewApr 21, 2022
RaysWanderFrancoWrigleyField
News

Perfect Kittredge Closes Out Rays' 6-5 Tense Win Over Cubs

By Tom BrewApr 20, 2022
RaysJoshFlemingPitch
News

How to Watch Tuesday's Rays Game with Cubs; Gametime, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

By Tom BrewApr 19, 2022
CubsSeiyaSuzukiCold
News

Pitching in Cold Weather a Challenge, But Rays Have Handled it Well

By Tom BrewApr 19, 2022