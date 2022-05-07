Red-Hot Rays Continue Winning Ways on Margot's 3-Run Homer in 9th to Beat Mariners

SEATTLE, Wash. — Back and forth. Back and forth. That's how it went all night Friday with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Five lead changes weren't enough.

And in the end, this wild see-saw game was won when Tampa Bay's Manuel Margot, who's been swinging a hot bat with a hit in every game this month, drilled a three-run homer into the seats in left center in the ninth inning to give the Rays an 8-6 victory.

Lead change No. 6.

The Rays have now started this road trip with five straight wins and moved to 17-10 on the season. It's the first time they've been seven games over .500 all season. They have the third-best record in the American League, behind only the New York Yankees (18-7) and the Los Angeles Angels (18-10).

It was a wild game from start to finish.

The Mariners struck quickly, getting a two-run homer in the first inning from Eugenio Suarez off of Rays ''opener'' Matt Wisler. That would normally be a a huge problem against Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, a lanky 6-foot-6 right-hander from Apopka, Fla., because he had only given up two runs all year in five starts prior to Friday.

But the Rays got to him in the second inning, getting three runs of their own. It was the first time all season that Gilbert had given up multiple runs. Taylor Walls walked with one out, but then it looked like instant replays over and over with. four straight line-drive singles to straightaway center field by Fransisco Mejia, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena, and the Rays took a 3-2 lead.

They forced Gilbert to throw 36 pitches in the inning, and coaxing 20 pitches out of him in the first.

The game went back and forth the rest of the way, with three different lead changes. The Mariners got back ahead in the fourth, scoring twice off of Josh Fleming to take a 4-3 lead. Fleming walked Suarez and then gave up a double to Jesse Winker. Abraham Toro plated Suarez with a sacrifice fly, and then right fielder Dylan Moore put them ahead with a single.

Tampa Bay tied it back up in the fourth with an Arozarena double, and then he scored on a throwing error by third baseman Suarez after a Harold Ramirez ground ball. They grabbed the lead in the seventh when Wander Franco walked, Arozarena singled and Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch. Ramirez again drove it a r un with a ground ball, but the Rays only got the one run to take a 5-4 lead.

Seattle grabbed the lead back in the eighth inning. Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Thompson, who hadn't given up an earned run all year. come on in relief of J.P. Feyereisen with one out, but after rookie center fielder Julio. Rodriguez beat out an infield hit, pinch-hitter Jarred Kelencic hit a line drive into the right field seats for a 6-5 lead.

Paul Sewald came on to pitch the ninth for Seattle, and he got Wander Franco to line out to third, but then Arozarena singled to left center for his fourth hit of the game and Brandon Lowe followed with a single to center of his own before Margot's big blast.

Margot, who came into the game for Ramirez in the bottom of the seventh, is now 10-for-22 this month with a home run and eight RBIs.

Attendance was 26,154 on a cold Friday night, with temperatures falling into the 40s later in the game. The two teams play again on Saturday night, at 9:10 p.m. ET.

