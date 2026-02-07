Rays' Free Agent Signing Has Something to Prove in 2026 With New Team

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a busy winter trying to get the best roster together for the 2026 campaign. With a lot of new faces joining the franchise, there are going to be plenty of players with something to prove.

After missing the playoffs for the last two years, the Rays certainly have a desire to end that streak in 2026. However, with the American League East being one of the best divisions in baseball, a lot of things are going to have to go right for Tampa Bay to be able to contend.

While the Rays were active, there are still a number of question marks for the roster. They will have to be optimistic that some young talent will step up as Junior Caminero did in 2025, but some of the new faces on the team are going to have a lot to prove if they are going to contend.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about players on the Rays with something to prove heading into the year. One of the players who does is pitcher Steven Matz.

Matz Certainly Has Something to Prove

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Steven Matz | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The signing of the left-hander was one of the more significant moves made by Tampa Bay this winter, and they will be expecting him to play a significant role for the team. Despite being a relief pitcher and a good one in 2025, Matz wanted to move back to the starting rotation, and the Rays are going to give him that opportunity.

With the southpaw slated to be in the rotation for the team on Opening Day, Tampa Bay has taken a bit of a risk here. There is certainly a scenario in which he doesn’t transition well going back to the rotation and struggles. While they could simply move him to the bullpen at that point, it would leave a void in the rotation.

The last time he was primarily a starter was in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals. The results were not good, but the move to the bullpen made him a desirable trade asset last summer, and he ultimately went to the Boston Red Sox.

It will be interesting to see how a move back to the rotation goes for the southpaw. If he struggles, the Rays could have a bit of a problem on their hands unless they look to add another pitcher this winter.

