Rays' Newly Acquired Slugger Will Have Plenty to Prove in Starting Role

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of spring training, and there is a hope that they are going to be able to contend this year.

It has been a very busy winter for the Rays this offseason. The team has been one of the more active in terms of making moves both in free agency and on the trade market. Erik Neander and the front office always try to get the most out of the entire roster and farm system, with this winter being no different.

On paper, the moves made do seem to favor the long-term outlook more than the short-term, but there is reason to believe that they could contend if some things go right. One of the major moves the team made this winter was trading Brandon Lowe in a three-team deal to the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the return was good, it did leave a massive hole on the team.

To replace him in the lineup, the team brought in a veteran slugger and former top prospect to try to help fill the void.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about Gavin Lux being a player with something to prove for the Rays this year.

Lux Will Play Key Role

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing the production of an All-Star slugger like Lowe is not going to be easy, and Lux will have some significant shoes to fill. With the Cincinnati Reds last year, he slashed .269/.350/.374 with five home runs and 53 RBI. While his OPS being over .700 is strong, Lowe was one of the best offensive players at his position last season.

This is going to be an important season for Lux, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign. The former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers might not have lived up to lofty expectations as a prospect, but he has been a good player.

He likely won’t be providing much help in the power category, but he is a good contact hitter. The lineup for Tampa Bay is a bit concerning, with a couple of positions that could be lacking a bit in that area. While Lux is going to be the primary second baseman, they could also be using the newly acquired Ben Williamson in a bit of a platoon role. Overall, Lux is going to be playing a key role, and his production might not be enough to replace Lowe.

