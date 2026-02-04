Rays' Newly Acquired Infielder from Mariners Could Play Significant Role

With the offseason continuing for the Tampa Bay Rays, they recently got involved in a blockbuster deal that sent Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals to the Seattle Mariners. However, being in the trade, the Rays were able to get a player who could help fill a need.

There has been no shortage of moves made by Tampa Bay this winter, and they still apparently aren’t done yet. Despite spring training being right around the corner, the Rays have still been active trying to fill some needs.

While Tampa Bay has been busy, they do have some areas of need for the team that could be addressed. The catcher spot has been highly talked about as an area of need. Furthermore, adding another starter for the rotation to provide some insurance makes sense as well.

In the three-team deal with the Mariners and the Cardinals, they were able to bring back infielder Ben Williamson, who could fill a fairly significant need for the team as a right-handed infielder who can play multiple positions.

Williamson Could Play a Significant Role

Seattle Mariners third baseman Ben Williamson | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While the 25-year-old might not be a star, this is another intriguing addition for Tampa Bay. Currently, the infield figures to have Junior Caminero as a staple at third base, shortstop, and second base, but these positions are a little less solidified.

At shortstop, it figures to be Taylor Walls and Carson Williams battling it out in spring training for the starting job. With Williams still being young, he could start the year in the minors if his spring isn’t ideal. At second base, newly acquired Gavin Lux figures to be the starter.

With Lux being left-handed and Walls being a switch-hitter, adding a right-handed slugger in Williamson to the infield was a need. Furthermore, if Tampa Bay is going to be creative and try to platoon a bit, the 25-year-old will give Kevin Cash some nice flexibility.

In 2025 with the Mariners, Williamson slashed .253/.294/.310 with one home run and 21 RBI in 85 games played. While he might not have much power, he does make good contact, and his defensive abilities at multiple positions are a major plus.

The game plan for the Rays this winter seems to be to have some good platoon options and depth on the 40-man roster. While they might not have a ton of star power, they could have a deep team, which results in regular-season success over the course of a long year.

