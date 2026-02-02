Rays Reportedly Part of 3-Team Brandon Donovan Trade With Mariners, Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Rays have been involved in their fair share of three-team trades this season, and are reportedly going to be part of another one.
According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rays are part of a three-team deal that is centered around St. Louis Cardinals All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan. Alas, they aren’t acquiring him.
Instead, the Seattle Mariners are nearing a deal to add him to their star-studded lineup. As shared by John Denton of MLB.com, none of the teams involved have confirmed that a deal is being made, and no other players have been mentioned as being on the move.
This is a massive addition to a Mariners team that lost in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series in October. They lost Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez in free agency, but are loading back up with Donovan being added to the mix.
Brendan Donovan traded to Mariners
The Mariners already re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor this offseason as well. With catcher Cal Raleigh, outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, shortstop JP Crawford and star prospect Colt Emerson working his way toward the Big Leagues, the future is bright in Seattle.
As for the Rays, it remains to be seen what their involvement in this three-team trade will net them. They still have a need behind the plate and could use some upgrades for the lineup against left-handed pitching.
Starting pitching depth would also be smart to add after Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles and Adrian Houser departed in free agency for the San Francisco Giants.
This is the third three-team deal that Tampa Bay has been involved in. The first included the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.
That deal was centered around All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe. He landed with the Pirates along with outfielder Jake Mangum and right-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery.
Rays have been active on trade market this offseason
As part of that trade, the Rays received two prospects: outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito.
In their second three-team trade of the offseason, Tampa Bay parted ways with outfielder Josh Lowe, who landed with the Los Angeles Angels. They addressed their need for a second baseman, landing Gavin Lux from the Cincinnati Reds.
The Rays were loosely connected to Donovan at times this offseason and ultimately were involved in the deal in which the Cardinals moved him. Alas, he isn’t heading to Tampa Bay and is instead heading to the Mariners.
The talented second baseman was an All-Star in 2025 and won the Gold Glove Award during his rookie season in 2022.
