Rays Receive Arbitration Verdict With Relief Pitcher Edwin Uceta

The Tampa Bay Rays came into the MLB offseason with more players arbitration-eligible than any team in the sport.

They entered with 17 players eligible, but that number was dwindled down after moves were made throughout the winter. However, the team ended up with only 13 after a few transactions, headlined by trading Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles and Christopher Morel being non-tendered.

12 players agreed to deals outside of arbitration. The only player who didn’t agree to a contract prior to a hearing was right-handed relief pitcher Edwin Uceta. That meant the Rays would be going into an arbitration case with him because an agreement couldn’t be reached.

It ended up being the right move for Uceta because he won the case against Tampa Bay. He will make $1,525,000 million in 2026, arguing successfully for that salary after the Rays filed at $1,200,000.

Sep 4, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta (63) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His case was heard on Jan. 29 by Janice Johnston, Alan Ponak and Melinda Gordon, but the verdict was not released until today so that it didn’t impact the outcome of Graham Ashcraft’s hearing.

The right-handed pitcher filed for $1.75 million against the Cincinnati Reds, who argued for a $1.25 million salary. That case was heard by Keith Greenberg, Howard Edelman and Rob Herman on Feb. 5.

With Uceta and Aschraft winning their cases, players are now five-for-five in cases that have been revealed thus far. Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers won his case and was awarded a historic $32 million after the Tigers filed at $19 million.

Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles was awarded $3.55 million after the team filed at $2,875,000. Catcher Yainer Diaz received $4.5 million in his case with the Houston Astros, who filed at $3 million.

There are a few more players awaiting their hearings. Next week, left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, who filed at $5.75 million, will have his case with the Toronto Blue Jays, who filed at $4.4 million. Another left-handed pitcher, Dylan Lee, asked for $2.2 million against the Atlanta Braves, who filed at $2 million.

Six other players will have their hearings done ahead of Feb. 13: left-handed pitcher Keegan Akin against Baltimore, left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic against the Kansas City Royals, catcher Willson Contreras against the Milwaukee Brewers, left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers against the Los Angeles Angels, right-handed pitcher Calvin Faucher against the Miami Marlins and catcher Tyler Stephenson against the Reds.

