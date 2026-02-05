Rays' Starting Pitcher Wisely Deemed as Player With Something to Prove

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of spring training soon, and the team will be hoping for a better year in 2026.

After missing the playoffs in 2025, it was the first time in eight years that the Rays missed the postseason in back-to-back years. With the rest of the American League East making some significant upgrades, it is not going to be an easy task to make the playoffs this year, but Tampa Bay believes that they can contend.

Due to their payroll being a lot less than all of the other teams in the division, the Rays will need some things to go right for them. However, they will be hoping that their depth and young talent will be able to carry them back to the playoffs. Furthermore, getting some players back and healthy could also propel them back to the postseason. If that is going to happen, one player in particular will be someone to watch.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about some players on the Rays with something to prove in 2025. One of those players was pitcher Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan Has Something to Prove

Following missing the last two years because of injury, the star left-hander is one of the biggest question marks for the team. When healthy, McClanahan can be one of the best pitchers in the league. However, after missing two straight seasons, it’s hard to predict what he might be able to accomplish.

In his career, McClanahan has totaled a 33-16 record and 3.02 ERA in 74 starts. As a two-time All-Star, the southpaw can be an elite pitcher and a game-changer for the Rays in 2026. While it might not be realistic to expect him to make 30 starts, Tampa Bay will be hoping that he can remain healthy.

If he is able to bounce back from missing so much time and return to All-Star form, the Rays are going to receive a massive boost to their rotation. This is a unit that could still be viewed as a place that Tampa Bay should be seeking some help to provide some insurance and depth.

Hopefully, McClanahan is going to be able to stay healthy in 2026 and return to his elite form. Even though he is a major question mark for the team, he could be the difference-maker for them as well.

