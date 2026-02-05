Rays' Talented Prospect With High Ceiling Could Become Front-End Starter

With the start of spring training right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will be excited to see what some of their young players will be able to do.

This winter, the Rays undoubtedly came in hoping to improve the team and get back into the playoffs in 2026. This is a franchise that, even though they don’t spend much, is usually a contender in the American League East.

However, for the past two years, they have missed the playoffs, and they will be hoping to end that drought in 2026. The roster for Tampa Bay might be lacking some star power aside from Junior Caminero, but they have a good amount of depth.

Furthermore, this offseason has seemingly been a bit more focused on the future of the team rather than the present. However, some of that young talent could be ready to help make an impact in the majors this year.

Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Rays’ prospect Brody Hopkins as one of the Top 100 in baseball and a player that could become a front-end starter for them.

Hopkins Has High Upside

Montgomery Biscuit’s Brody Hopkins | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the highest-rated pitching prospect in the system, hopes are very high for the right-hander. Hopkins was a key piece in the Randy Arozarena trade with the Seattle Mariners not too long ago, and he had a strong first year in the minors for Tampa Bay last year.

In 116 innings pitched, Hopkins totaled a 2.72 ERA and a 5-7 record in Double-A. With 141 strikeouts and a strikeout per nine rate of 10.9, the right-hander can make opponents swing and miss quite frequently. However, while those numbers are great, control was a major issue for him last season. He walked 60 batters, which is far too many.

Getting some more time in the minors to work on his control does seem like a wise move for the franchise, barring him from really showing improvements during the spring. However, even if he isn’t on the Opening Day roster, he could factor in as a potential call-up later on in the season.

While the rotation looks decent on paper, there are some question marks. Whether or not Shane McClanahan will be able to stay healthy is a top question. Furthermore, Steven Matz will be trying to once again be a starter after being a relief pitcher last year. There certainly seems to be some opportunities along the way for young pitchers like Hopkins to make an impact in 2026.

