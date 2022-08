Rays Announce 2023 Spring Training Schedule For 15th Season in Port Charlotte

The Tampa Bay Rays announced their 2023 spring training schedule on Wednesday. The spring season will start on Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Twins and conclude on March 27 against the New York Yankees in Tampa. The Rays will play 14 home games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

The spring season will start on Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Twins and conclude on March 27 against the New York Yankees in Tampa. The Rays will also play an exhibition game against a World Baseball Classic team on March 9. The spring schedule is subject to change, and game times will be announced at a later date.

Pitchers and catchers report to Port Charlotte on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the first workout for pitchers and catchers is the following day. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, Feb.20.

The home schedule features five weekend games, four of which are against American League East opponents. Their home opener is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with additional weekend home games against the Baltimore Orioles (Sunday, March 5), Boston Red Sox (Saturday, March 18; Saturday, March 25) and Toronto Blue Jays (Sunday, March 19).

Tampa Bay Rays 2023 Spring Training Schedule

— Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins, at Fort Myers Feb. 26 (Sunday) — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays (split-squad), at Port Charlotte

— Tampa Bay Rays (split-squad), at Port Charlotte Feb. 27 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, at Sarasota

— Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays, at Port Charlotte March 1 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves, at North Port

— Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays, at Port Charlotte March 3 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays, at Dunedin

— Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, at Tampa March 5 (Sunday) — Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays, at Port Charlotte

— Miami Marlins vs. Tampa Bay Rays, at Port Charlotte March 7 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, at Clearwater

— Off Day March 9 (Thursday) — World Baseball Classic Team vs. Tampa Bay Rays, at Port Charlotte

— Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte March 11 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins, at Jupiter

— Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Mets, at Port St. Lucie March 13 (Monday) — Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

— Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte March 15 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox, at Fort Myers

— Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte March 17 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, at Bradenton

— Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte March 19 (Sunday) — Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

— Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves, at North Port March 21 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins, at Fort Myers

— Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte March 23 (Thursday) — Off Day

— New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte March 25 (Saturday) — Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

— Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers, at Lakeland March 27 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, at Tampa