Red Sox Prospect Unleashes Laughably High Bat Flip After Crushing Walk-Off Hit

Ryan Phillips

Boston Red Sox prospect Andy Lugo flips his bat after securing a walk-off win for the Greenville Drive.
Boston Red Sox prospect Andy Lugo flips his bat after securing a walk-off win for the Greenville Drive. / Via RealPedro_M on X
Andy Lugo sure can bat flip.

On Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox prospect was at bat for the High-A Greenville Drive in the bottom of the 12th inning against the Winston-Salem Dash. With the game tied 9-9 and the bases loaded, Lugo smoked a 1-0 pitch from Jake Peppers and blasted it into the right-center field gap to secure a walk-off win. Then he celebrated. And it was epic.

After hammering Peppers's offering, Lugo launched his bat into the air and, on video, I genuinely didn't think it was ever going to come down. It went so high it actually went out of view from the camera at the top of the stadium.

That's just absurd. And I kind of love it.

Lugo is a 21-year-old third baseman out of the Dominican Republic. Through 12 games this season, he's slashing .273/.313/.455 with on home run, five RBIs and one of the best bat flips you'll ever see.

