Sonny Gray Had Savage Message About the Yankees that Red Sox Fans Will Love
New Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray is already earning favor with the fans in Boston.
After being acquired in an offseason trade with the Cardinals, Gray is set to return to the AL East for the second time in his career, having previously played a bit over one season for the Yankees. Looking back on his time in the Bronx, Gray had anything but fond memories to relay. And he took a brazen shot at the Red Sox’s arch rivals that will have fans fired up.
“It feels good to go to a place where it’s easy to hate the Yankees.” Gray said, via Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.
“[The Yankees stint] just wasn’t a good situation for me. It wasn’t a great setup for me and my family. I never wanted to go there in the first place.”
Gray added that he’s grateful for his time with the organization because he feels it helped make him into a better husband and baseball player.
When Gray first played for the Yankees back in 2017 and ‘18, he had been acquired in a mid-season trade from the Athletics. He made a total of 41 appearances for the organization, including 34 starts, and logged a 4.51 ERA with 182 strikeouts in 195 2/3 innings. Clearly, he doesn’t hold his time with the franchise in high regard. Since leaving New York, he’s pitched for three different teams––the Reds, Twins and Cardinals.
It’s not likely Gray’s comments go unnoticed by the Yankees. They’ll have the chance to settle their differences early on in the 2026 season, when the Red Sox host their rivals at Fenway Park for a three-game set from April 21–23.