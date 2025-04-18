25-Year-Old Breakout Star Reveals Red Sox Have Not Offered Him Extension
Raise your hand if you predicted that Wilyer Abreu would be the most valuable player for the Boston Red Sox through 20 games.
Abreu got off to a blazing start to the season, and though he's cooled off in the last two weeks, the overall numbers are still extremely impressive. He's slashing .306/.427/.532, and has already provided two game-winning hits in the ninth inning or later.
Granted, it's one-eighth of a season, but it's still been impressive to see the youngster build on his solid 2024 rookie campaign. But figuring out where he fits into the long-term picture for this Red Sox team remains something of a mystery.
Abreu was caught up in trade rumors for much of the winter, and to his credit, he managed to block out the noise and deliver a huge start to the season, which can only increase his odds of sticking around. But it would be another thing entirely for the Red Sox to consider a contract extension.
On Friday, Abreu revealed he had not been approached yet by the organization about extending him beyond his current arbitration eligibility, which runs through the end of the 2029 season.
"No, not yet," Abreu told ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) .
"We're calm. I'm not desperate for a contract or anything like that. When the time comes, it will come," Abreu added. "I don't have to worry about that kind of thing because eventually, it will come on its own."
Abreu was acquired in the 2022 trade that sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros, which already looks like a home run. He's been worth 5.4 bWAR already in just 180 major league games. But he's yet to fully establish himself as a non-platoon player, and the Red Sox have an abundance of outfield options.
Because they have Abreu under control until he's 30, it makes sense for the Red Sox to see how things develop as top prospects Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer graduate to major league status.
Abreu is playing far too well for the Red Sox to consider trading him right now, but they can revisit that question and the extension question somewhere down the road.
More MLB: Red Sox's Craig Breslow Explains Latest Decision On Rafael Devers' Position