$500 Million? Red Sox OF Roman Anthony's Deal Was Just Beginning
The Boston Red Sox made a near-perfect move this week.
Boston inked Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million deal extension this week with a chance to make it all the way up to $230 million. That’s unlikely, though.
Anthony landed a deal that will pay him significantly more in the short term than he would’ve had. Boston is paying more in the short term, but are going to save a significant amount in the long run if he becomes what everyone thinks he will.
The contract this week is a commitment from both sides and just shows how much they both wanted to continue the partnership. When it comes to Anthony, he likely could've significantly more if he had waited a bit longer.
Roman Anthony is the real deal: How much Red Sox star could've gotten
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray joined "Foul Territory" and discussed a wide range of topics, including Anthony's long-term contract with Boston. One thing that was interesting that was noted was just how much the 21-year-old slugger could've gotten.
"By taking this deal, it's very clear that he wanted to be in Boston," Murray said. "If he had waited, he may have gotten $300M, $400M, maybe even $500 million and that's a projection for sure. But, it's also a good projection considering just how good and talented that he is and how highly touted he was coming through the minors. But, figure, you're 21 years old, you have a $130 million thrown at you, you're in the town that you want to play in, and that's just a situation that's too good to pass up if you're Anthony or any player.
"We even saw Jackson Merrill do it. We saw Corbin Carroll do it. There's been other players who have done it. Anthony, I can't blame him at all. I know there were other people in the background of baseball questioning why he took it, but he took it for all of the right reasons because he wanted to be in Boston. I can never fault a guy for that."
With this deal, the Red Sox made it clear that Anthony is the guy moving forward. He's a cornerstone piece for this franchise and they don't want to let him go, or even have a chance of him going. Boston has had plenty of stars through the years and Anthony is the next one.