Roman Anthony’s WBC HR Has David Ortiz Calling Him the 'Complete Package'

The vibes are extremely high around Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony right now.

Anthony was a late addition to Team USA ahead of the World Baseball Classic, but he has looked like he should have been on the roster the entire time. Anthony replaced injured outfielder Corbin Carroll ahead of the tournament and he has made the most of his opportunity on the world stage. Anthony has played in six games for Team USA and is slashing .318/.423/.591 with a 1.014 OPS. On top of that, he has clubbed two homers, driven in seven runs, walked four times and scored five runs.

His second homer of the tournament came on Sunday night and propelled Team USA past Team Dominican Republic.

Roman Anthony is that guy

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States left fielder Roman Anthony (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

ROMAN ANTHONY GIVES TEAM USA THE LEAD! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JjEYhF0rQe — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

After the game on Sunday night, Red Sox legend David Ortiz had nothing but praise for the young outfielder and even called him the "complete package" of a player.

"Some guys was asking me about you as a player, and I told them that you are the complete package," Ortiz said about Anthony. "You are a great athlete, good listener, your work ethic is at another level."

Thank you to @RedSox outfielder Roman Anthony for stopping by the show after @USABaseball's 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/xECGgNnNFQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2026

Let's not forget, Anthony is just 21 years old. He wasn't even a member of Team USA when Spring Training began in February and now he's one of the biggest reasons why the team is in the championship.

New Boston's future is bright. Ortiz clearly knows it. The fanbase knows it. Even New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge knows it as he said on Sunday that Anthony is going to be representing Team USA for the next 10 to 15 years, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Me and [Bryce Harper] have been kind of joking around that [Bobby Witt Jr.] and Roman are going to be in this, representing the USA for the next 10, 15 years. … Hopefully when we’re the old guys in here in a couple years, they still want us on the team," Judge said as transcribed by Healey.

It has already been known around Boston that Anthony is that guy. The World Baseball Classic has given him a massive platform to show that to the entire baseball world.