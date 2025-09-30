Aaron Boone Sends Message On Red Sox Star Three Years After Ugly Yankees Exit
Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman will look to redefine his postseason legacy after the best regular season of his career.
At age 37, Chapman signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Red Sox last November. It seemed like a risky bet on a 16th-year flamethrower, but it turned out to be the best possible decision the Red Sox could have made for their bullpen.
After putting up a remarkable 1.17 ERA during the regular season, Chapman turns his focus to the playoffs on Tuesday. And fittingly enough, he'll take on the team with whom he had an immeasurable number of ups and downs over the years.
Aaron Boone on Aroldis Chapman
Three years after the New York Yankees left Chapman off their playoff roster in his seventh and final season with the team, following his decision to skip a mandatory workout during the team's week off, he'll face off against his former team for the first time in October.
However, if there's any ill will left over from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, he wasn't willing to share it before the series.
“This might be his best season or certainly one of them, and that’s saying something,” Boone said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “We’ve got to see him here a couple times down the stretch. Hopefully that’s something that serves us well.
“But their bullpen has, I feel like, done a really good job of coming together. They got some different looks down there, too. They brought up some people that could play meaningful roles down there as well. So they’ll be a challenge.”
Chapman had a 2.94 ERA and 153 saves for the Yankees, making three of his nine All-Star appearances in the pinstripes. But his time there will always be remembered for the big hits he gave up -- namely, Jose Altuve's walk-off home run to end New York's season in 2019, and Mike Brosseau's home run the next season that effectively did the same.
During that 2022 season, Chapman also had to miss time late in the season due to an infection in his leg from a botched tattoo, adding to Yankee fans' consternation.
If Chapman shuts the Yankees down for a save or two in this series, it's hard to imagine those fans will grow any more sympathetic.
More MLB: Red Sox Announce Full 26-Man Roster For Wild Card Series Vs. Yankees