Alex Bregman Removes Red Sox Instagram Photo Triggering Boston Fanbase
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox would be wise to get a deal done with third baseman Alex Bregman as fast as possible.
Bregman is out there for the taking and at this point, we all know how perfect of a fit he was for the organization last season. The Red Sox signed him to a three-year, $120 million pact and reaped the benefit for a season. He was a leader Boston needed and helped to get the organization back to the playoffs. It's not a coincidence that after three straight tough seasons, Boston turned things around after adding Bregman -- to go along with Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman, of course. Plus, Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell all spent time in the majors.
Reports have swirled left and right about the mutual interest between the two sides in a new deal, but nothing has gotten done.
Red Sox fans were nervous
Things are clearly tense around the Boston fanbase right now, as shown through fans' reactions to Alex Bregman changing his Instagram profile photo to an image of him not wearing a Red Sox jersey.
This was the photo before.
Unsurprisingly, the fanbase had responses on social media.
The posts go on and on. The fanbase is on edge right now after missing out on Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso in free agency. Now, all of the attention has fully turned to the chase to retain Bregman and there isn't a ton of information out there.
Reports come and go about interest, but there isn't anything tangible. That's part of the reason something so simple, like an Instagram photo, gets people's attention. Bregman had a photo of himself wearing a Red Sox jersey and now does not. Does that change anything? No. Not really. But it's something and the fanbase clearly is starved for information about the third baseman. Boston needs to add some thump to the middle of the order and losing Bregman would be a disaster.
