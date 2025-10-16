AL Contender Could Be Biggest Threat To Red Sox In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes
A lot has changed with the Boston Red Sox since they signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal last February.
Garrett Crochet is entrenched as the team’s ace for the remainder of this decade, Rafael Devers and his contract are no longer in Beantown, and the Red Sox reached the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
But there could be more changes on the horizon. Bregman’s contract included an opt-out clause following the 2025 season. After a year in which he was named an All-Star while slashing .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, 28 doubles, 62 RBI, and 64 runs scored in 495 plate appearances, he's reportedly re-entering free agency this winter.
While a reunion between Bregman and the Red Sox is still possible, it’s far from a certainty. Regardless of how much a player enjoyed his time with a specific team, anything can happen once they hit the open market.
Another team that seemed to be a logical fit for Bregman last winter was the Detroit Tigers. They offered the two-time World Series champion a six-year, $171 million deal before he decided to take his talents to Fenway.
One year later, the Tigers could still use Bregman at the hot corner.
Will The Tigers Make Another Run At Alex Bregman This Winter?
Although Detroit finished 87-75 and reached the postseason for the second straight year, manager A.J. Hinch didn’t get much production out of his third basemen.
That area of the diamond produced a .221/.288/.340 line with 11 home runs, 54 RBI, and 77 runs scored. The 76 wRC+ for Detroit’s third basemen ranked among MLB’s worst, according to FanGraphs.
Ryan Ford of The Detroit Free Press thinks the Tigers should give it another try this offseason.
"The Tigers' big target last winter, he answered pretty much every question about potentially declining production, with a .273/.360/.462 slash line in 114 games with the Boston Red Sox,” Ford wrote. “Bregman would be opting out of just over $83 million over the next two seasons to become a free agent again, but with $40 million of that deferred, it's probably worth it."
It's easy to see why the Tigers might be aggressive in pursuing Bregman. His on-field production and presence in the clubhouse could help Detroit get over the hump. Kind of like what he did in Boston during 2025 for a club that had finished in the American League East basement three times since 2020.
Spotrac projects Bregman’s market value at four years and $110 million. However, the Scott Boras client will likely be looking for a deal approaching $200 million.
While there are plenty of teams that could use Bregman at third base, it’ll be hard to find two better fits than Boston and Detroit. These clubs could get engaged in some kind of bidding war for his services, and the Tigers’ potential interest might be the primary reason Bregman heads elsewhere for 2026 and beyond.
