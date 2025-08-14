Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman Gets Prediction On Red Sox Future With $80 Million Decision Looming

A massive offseason storyline, lurking just around the corner

Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) stands on deck during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Boston Red Sox fans don't want to see Alex Bregman going anywhere.

It's only been six months since Bregman signed in Boston, but he's quickly become a leader on and off the field. He's an exceptional mentor for the team's rookies, namely budding superstar Roman Anthony, and his .921 OPS (best on the team) certainly doesn't hurt either.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox, but a major factor in that decision was the ability to opt out after years one and two if he felt like he could get a better long-term deal than he was offered last winter. As that decision approaches, it's hard not to think that better deal is out there somewhere.

CBS Sports writer predicts Bregman's free agency

Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There are a million reasons to fear a potential Bregman exit. Boston's ownership/front office group has let plenty of players get away in the last five years, beginning with the Mookie Betts trade and continuing on with the losses of big names like Kyle Schwarber and Xander Bogaerts.

Plus, Bregman's presence was a major cause behind former Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers' discontent, which spiraled into such a toxic situation that Devers was traded less than two years into a 10-year extension.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted that although Bregman would opt out, he would ultimately broker a new agreement to stay in Boston, thanks in part to the money the team saved by offloading Devers' contract.

"Bregman opts out and eventually agrees to a new long-term contract with the Red Sox," Axisa wrote.

"He's a Boras client, so expect Bregman to see what's available in free agency, but I get the sense both sides are motivated to stay together. Boston's cheap (and excellent) young core makes it easy to fit a new contract for Bregman into ownership's not-as-ample-as-it-should-be budget."

The Red Sox have been good at brokering extensions over the last two years. Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, Kristian Campbell, Garrett Crochet, and Anthony all agreed to long-term deals that bought out free-agent years. Keeping Bregman is the last box to check to lock in an exciting core for the duration of a long championship window.

It's simply got to get done. A prediction can be encouraging, but ultimately, it means nothing until Bregman's name in ink is drying on a stack of papers in chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's office.

