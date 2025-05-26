Alex Bregman Injury: What We Know About Red Sox Return
The Boston Red Sox had a pretty rough weekend, to say the least.
Boston getting infielder Marcelo Mayer to the big leagues was positive, but most of the rest of the weekend was pretty negative. The Red Sox went 2-2 against the last place Baltimore Orioles and also lost star third baseman Alex Bregman for what could be an extended period.
Bregman suffered a quad injury while rounding first base on Friday against Baltimore. After the game, Bregman initially sounded optimistic that the injury wasn't as bad as his 2021 quad injury, but the tune changed on Saturday. He noted that he had trouble sleeping and the injury was worst than he initially expected Bregman went in for an MRI and it was shared afterward that it is a "significant" injury by manager Alex Cora, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Significant injury," Cora said as transcribed by Browne. "He’s going to be out for a while. Very similar to ’21. So I’m not going to give you a timetable, but hopefully trust in our medical staff, it’s sooner rather than later. But he’s going to be out for a while."
There currently is no timetable for Bregman, but the fact that the team specifically compared the injury to 2021 is not a great sign. In 2021, Bregman went down with a quad injury on June 16th and didn't get back into a big league came until August 25th.
Bregman's injury occurred on May 23rd. If he followed the same exact timeline as in 2021, that would leave him out of action until the beginning of August. It's tough to compare injuries, but that is what it would look like if it is similar to the 2021 injury, as the team said. Now, that was four years ago so maybe there are different ways to rehab and also Bregman is older now so it's not a perfect science.
Hopefully, that's not the case, but it's going to be a bit before Bregman is back taking the field at Fenway Park.
