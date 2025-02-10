Alex Bregman 'Likely' To Sign With 1 Of 3 Teams, Including Red Sox
Will the Boston Red Sox get one more big deal done?
The Red Sox pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training officially on Wednesday. There are plenty of players already down in Fort Myers with Spring Training just about to kick off. While this is the case, Alex Bregman remains available in free agency. He should sign soon, right?
Bregman is the best player still on the open market and ESPN's Buster Olney said he is "likely" to sign with Boston, the Detroit Tigers, or the Chicago Cubs.
"Alex Bregman, who is likely to land with the Red Sox, Cubs, or Tigers soon; sources in the Astros organization are skeptical he'll return to Houston," Olney said. "If he goes to Fenway Park, he could pepper the Green Monster while relearning the nuances of playing in the middle infield.
"If he goes to Chicago -- likely on a short-term, Cody Bellinger-type deal -- he will have pressure to produce. And if he signs with the Tigers, it would be Detroit's de facto announcement that with Tarik Skubal two years from free agency, the team's window to win is now, and the expensive signing of Bregman would be an all-in move."
Boston continues to be linked to Bregman and it's not shocking. The Red Sox absolutely can afford him, manager Alex Cora has continued to praise him, and Boston has been linked to him all offseason to this point.
We should see Bregman land with a team soon. Will it be with the Red Sox?
