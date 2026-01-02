Red Sox, Blue Jays Circling Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman

Two premier infielders remain available in free agency with just over one month to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training: Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette.

Bregman is a 10-year veteran, two-time World Series champion, three-time All-Star, and Gold Glove Award winner. Bichette is a seven-year veteran, two-time American League base hit leader, and a two-time All-Star. Bregman is 31 years old while Bichette is 27 years old. Both should land long-term, lucrative deals this offseason and the Boston Red Sox have been consistently connected to both.

On Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column with latest updates on what he has heard on the top six free agents on the open market. When discussing Bichette, Feinsand noted that Boston still is "believed" to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Boston is still looking for more

"Following the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series, it felt like fait accompli that Bichette would return to Toronto. But here we are in 2026 and the two-time All-Star remains unsigned," Feinsand wrote. "Last month, Bichette’s camp let clubs know that he would be willing to move to second base, news that potentially opened his market to more suitors. The Red Sox, who have Trevor Story at shortstop, are believed to be interested in Bichette, though it may come down to whether Boston prefers him to Bregman. Marcelo Mayer can slot in at second or third, making either player a fit for the lineup.

"Bichette’s future may be tied directly to what happens with Bregman, as the Blue Jays and Red Sox are in on both players. Toronto – the only club that won’t have to give up Draft picks to sign Bichette – could bring him back for second base, where he played during the World Series, shifting Andrés Giménez to shortstop."

Bichette only makes sense for Boston if it fails to bring back Bregman. Bichette can play second base, shortstop, or third base. For Boston, this would be helpful because it could keep Trevor Story at shortstop and then figure out a path forward with Marcelo Mayer and Bichette at second base and third base.

If Boston can land either Bichette or Bregman, it will be in good shape in 2026. Now, it's just a matter of turning interest into a contract.

