Alex Bregman's Blunt Message After Red Sox-Yankees Game 2
The Boston Red Sox suffered their second straight loss at the hands of their biggest rival on Saturday afternoon.
Boston welcomed the New York Yankees to town and proceed to lose the first two games of the series while scoring a combined four runs in the first two games. The Red Sox got outings from Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello that gave the team a chance, but the offense hasn't been clicking recently, as shown most prominently by the four runs scored.
After the game on Saturday, Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman spoke to the media and had some insight on what the club has to do to get out of the funk that they are in.
The Boston Red Sox have a chance to bounce back
"Felt better the last two at-bats...mechanically," Bregman said. "Obviously, I was pumped up to get us on the board there. Obviously, we didn't do enough tonight. We've got to just turn the page and get ready for tomorrow...Keep plugging along, keep fighting. Keep working at our craft. Our best baseball is ahead of us.
"I think we need to do a better job getting out there and giving our pitchers a lead. But, you have to just keep fighting. Whether we are down or up, keep battling. Keep getting after it before the game. Keep getting after it during the game. It'll turn...
"Obviously, you can swing harder trying to do more. You can start trying to throw harder and miss over the middle of the plate. I think it's just slow it down and execute. Sometimes less is more. I feel like that's something we need to do a little bit better job of. Over the last, I think two days, we've been pretty amped up. Obviously, we're excited that we have a packed house here at Fenway. Sometimes, less is more. Trying to simplify."
Bregman provided a spark with a home run on Saturday, but the Red Sox dropped the contest. A lot has been said recently about the playoffs and things of that nature. With the losses to New York, the Red Sox are moving away from the Yankees for the top American League Wild Card spot while teams like the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners close the gap in the standings as well. Not the best weekend for Boston, but it can be salvaged with a win on Sunday.
