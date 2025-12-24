Red Sox's Possible Alex Bregman Pivot Revealed With Decision Expected Soon

Could Alex Bregman have a new contract within the next week?

That seemed to be what New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman recently suggested on the Tuesday Bleacher Report livestream.

Heyman discussed the third base market, with Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto's posting window coming to an end on Jan. 2, and asserted his belief that Bregman would have clarity about his next landing spot before Okamoto signed, perhaps with a team that misses out on Bregman.

How soon will Bregman decide?

Heyman also named the Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks as potential destinations for Okamoto, the 29-year-old right-handed slugger.

"I think the Bregman situation needs to be clarified, and probably will be before Okamoto expires," Heyman said. "Okamoto needs to get a deal by Jan. 2, ... but I think those half-dozen teams are the most likely right now."

Heyman went on to assert his belief on multiple occasions later in the stream that Bregman was the most likely pickup for the Red Sox, over Okamoto, Ketel Marte, and basically any other fit one could dream up.

The rumor mill around Bregman seems to have quieted down this week, with the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays having been revealed as prospective suitors throughout last week. If all the teams that are in on Bregman are in on Okamoto, however, it makes plenty of sense that they'd all want the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.

Last year, Bregman signed with the Red Sox in mid-February, after pitchers and catchers had already reported to spring training. Getting a deal done for the three-time All-Star over a month earlier this time around would be a nice win for Boston.

But will a deal get done? The Red Sox seem to have the same reservations as last year about signing Bregman into his late 30s, and there seem to be mixed opinions on whether any of the other clubs will be willing to offer him a longer deal.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are likely waiting on answers from Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette before committing to Bregman, so maybe they'll be the one team that gets passed up by the Bregman/Okamoto market.

