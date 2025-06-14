Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman’s Bold Take On Red Sox Phenom Roman Anthony

The phenom already has caught Alex Bregman's attention...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a double to drive in two runs against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
There's a lot to like about the Boston Red Sox right now, despite all of the injuries.

Boston has won three straight games and six of its last eight games. Of those six wins, three have come against the American League East rival New York Yankees and two have been against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox look like they are starting to turn a corner and one thing that has been exciting about the last week or so is the fact that outfielder Roman Anthony has made the jump to the big leagues. He's 1-for-15 so far with Boston, but he clearly has impressed.

Superstar third baseman Alex Bregman knows a thing or two about finding success in the majors. He shared with MassLive.com's Christopher Smith that he thinks Anthony has what it takes to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

"I think he’s gonna be one of the best hitters in all of baseball,” Bregman said as transcribed by Smith. "Obviously you can’t judge somebody by three games, but he’s already hit a ball 111 (mph exit velocity) in the big leagues. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in my career."

Anthony has shown some flashes, but has had some bad luck, for sure. For example, his batting average in the majors right now is .067. His expected batting average is .200, per Baseball Savant, though.

He'll figure it out and clearly has impressed Bregman at the very least.

