Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu Set Record Straight On Ejection Vs. Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox took down the New York tables once again on Friday night but there was some drama before the night came to an end.
Garrett Crochet was close to a complete game shutout but Aaron Judge had a different idea with a ninth inning game-tying homer over the Green Monster.
Boston took down the Yankees in extra innings, but Judge’s homer wasn’t the last bit of drama. In the 10th inning, the Red Sox caught Anthony Volpe trying to steal third base. Then, DJ LeMahieu hit one down the line that seemingly looked like it hit the line, but it was reviewed and called a foul ball. This caused a lot of drama and LeMahieu actually got ejected rounding first base.
After the game, he spoke to the media and shared the surprising comment that got him ejected.
"No," LeMahieu said when asked if he thought he said enough to get ejected. "No. Of all of the things I've said to umpires, I was pretty surprised. I just said that was a brutal call. He was like 'What'd you say?' and I was like 'That was brutal.' That was it, so, but it's obviously a high-intensity moment in the game and high pressure and emotions run high."
LeMahieu noted he didn't curse at the umpire rounding the base as well.
That doesn't necessarily seem like aenough to warrant an ejection, but it was a willd finish to the game overall.
More MLB: Yankees 5-Time All-Star 'Unlikely' To Return Vs. Red Sox