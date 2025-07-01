Alex Bregman's Latest Extension Comments Are Promising Sign For Red Sox
Keeping Alex Bregman in town could easily be argued as the Boston Red Sox's top priority for the rest of this season.
The two-time All-Star third baseman can opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal this winter. Based on the way he was performing early in the year (.938 OPS in 51 games), that seems like a very strong probability.
Bregman's arrival was supposed to signal that the Red Sox were World Series contenders once again. It hasn't shaken out that way so far, with the team sitting at 42-44, three games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League. And Bregman has now spent 5 1/2 weeks on the injured list with a quad strain.
As Bregman nears his return, though, his camp has begun dropping hints that an extension is in the cards. First, it was agent Scott Boras asserting that he and Bregman would hear the Red Sox out on any potential offer. Now, Bregman is echoing that sentiment.
“Scott and I, we're on the same page. We’re open to listening to anything that they have to say,” Bregman said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Most encouragingly of all, Bregman said he wants to find a place he can call home for the rest of his career.
“That’s definitely a very high priority," Bregman said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.
Is Boston that place? Ultimately, we won't know until if and when Bregman signs a new deal. But he's giving positive indications.
“I expected to love playing here and I have definitely loved playing here,” Bregman said, per Cotillo. “It’s a great place to play baseball. Being able to play for this organization is awesome. My expectations were all very positive and it’s definitely lived up to those positive expectations.”
The Red Sox have to close this one out. They got extensions done earlier this year with Kristian Campbell and Garrett Crochet, but this is the biggest and most important deal they'll need to lock down.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Hints At Possible Trade Destination For Jarren Duran