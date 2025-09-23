Alex Bregman Sidesteps Looming Red Sox Opt-Out Decision
The Boston Red Sox are fighting tooth and nail to land a playoff spot for the first time since 2021.
Boston controls its destiny and has the inside track to a playoff spot, but first has to get through a six-game gauntlet against the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. It's going to be tough and there's not a lot of room for error if the Red Sox want to lock down one of the American League Wild Card spots. If the season were to end today, Boston would be in the playoffs. But, the season doesn't end today. It's going to be a long week.
On top of that, with the season winding down, the question about Alex Bregman's future with the organization has continued to be a very hot topic. He has an opt-out after the season, which has been well-documented at this point. Bregman joined NESN's Tom Caron and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier on NESN's "310 To Left" podcast and noted that the opt-out isn't on his mind right now, just winning games for the Red Sox.
Will Alex Bregman return?
"You're right, it's not," Bregman said about the opt-out being on his mind. "I'm focused on winning games."
Bregman has been a revelation for Boston. A late-season slump won't change that. He's slashing .278/.364/.471 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, 27 doubles, and 62 runs scored in 110 games at third base. He's played elite defense all season at the hot corner, which isn't something the Red Sox have been used to over the last few years.
Bregman has become arguably the biggest leader for this Boston team. Losing him this offseason after courting him for months last year and then landing him and having success would be devastating. Especially after trading Rafael Devers away this summer. He's a guy that Boston clearly loves. Both sides have talked about their mutual respect and admiration for one another. It's not shocking he's not thinking about the contract. But, that time will come at some point.
More MLB: Red Sox Have 'Transaction of the Year,' Per ESPN's Jeff Passan