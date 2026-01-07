Red Sox, Alex Bregman Chase Potentially Includes Decoy

The Major League Baseball offseason is always filled with significantly more chatter than actual transactions. That's because it's much easier to talk about wanting a player, than it is to actually get a deal over the finish line.

There are plenty of different interests at hand in the open market. A player is obviously trying to take care of themselves and their families with the best deals possible. A team wants to make itself as good as possible while also being fiscally responsible. An agent wants a big deal for their client and bidding wars certainly help. We've also seen plenty of examples where teams bid on players simply to increase the price for their rivals. All of this is to say, there are plenty of reasons why information leaks out throughout the offseason. Not just the fact that a team or player may be interested in one another.

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes seemingly is a perfect example. The Boston Red Sox reportedly want him back. That has been the case all offseason. But there have been conflicting reports seemingly about every other team that has been linked to him this winter. For example, some have said the Toronto Blue Jays may not be as likely for Bregman now after landing Kazuma Okamoto. Others continue to say the Blue Jays are in the mix. On Wednesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale dropped an intriguing nugget and noted that the Blue Jays remain in the mix, but that they may just be trying to drive up the cost.

Who will get a deal done with Alex Bregman?

"The Blue Jays also remain in talks with infielder Alex Bregman, but they could just be trying to drive up the price for the Boston Red Sox, who remain the heavy favorites to bring him back," Nightengale wrote. "The Chicago Cubs also are in talks with Bregman, and could slide third baseman Matt Shaw to second base and make veteran Nico Hoerner available in trades. The Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in Bregman, but club executives make it clear that he’d be an option only if they are able to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. They want to lower payroll this season, and simply don’t have room in the budget for both players...

"Certainly, the Bregman sweepstakes will impact Bichette. If Bregman, 32, returns to the Red Sox, after opting out of the final two years and $80 million in his contract of a year ago, it slams the door for Bichette in Boston – and increases the Blue Jays’ leverage. It may also leave the Cubs as the favorite for Bichette, though the Dodgers could be ready to pounce with a short-term deal."

If that is the case, it would make sense why there have been conflicting reports out there. Maybe Toronto technically is in the mix for Bregman, but more of a way to make things more difficult for the Red Sox rather than actually getting a deal done. If Boston pays a massive price, it would be difficult to add pieces elsewhere while minimizing CBT penalties. The offseason is long and rumors swirl. Will Bregman return? That's not clear. What is known is that the Red Sox are interested and have reportedly made an offer.

